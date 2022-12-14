Sit down, lean back, and get comfortable, because we have a pretty stellar deals roundup ready for your reading pleasure. With Christmas just 10 days away (or less, depending on when you see this), we’ve gathered up huge discounts on the latest MacBook Air with M2 chip, Xbox Series S, a powerful online privacy tool, and more.

Take Control of Your Personal Info Online with DeleteMe for $99 ($30 Off)

The average person has more than 2,000 pieces of personal data floating around the web including name, address, phone numbers, email, family members and more. While some may be intentional—like in the case of social media posts—other data is bought and sold without your consent by data brokers. Take back control of your online data with DeleteMe, now just $99 ($30 off) with coupon code GEEK99.

DeleteMe is a subscription service that scours the internet for your data and removes it from search results. Their privacy experts will remove your personal information from data broker websites and keep it removed through continuous monitoring and removal of your data.

Sign up today and receive your first detailed report in just 7 days. Keep you and your family safe from threats like identity theft, scams, robocalls, junk mail, spam email, phishing attempts, and more. DeleteMe does all the work for you.

Since 2010, the company has removed 35 million pieces of user data from nearly 600 websites including Google, and yours can be among them. Restore your online privacy and peace of mind by signing up for one year of DeleteMe, now down to $99 ($30 off) when you join and use coupon code GEEK99 at checkout.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 For $999 ($200 Off)

For the first time ever, Apple’s latest MacBook Air that launched in July can be yours for under $1,000. For the money, you get the new and all-powerful M2 chip that expands upon the M1’s awesome performance and efficiency. It’s backed up by 8 GB of RAM, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but the M-series chips handle it well, along with 256 GB of SSD storage. You also get a 13.6-inch display, 1080p FaceTime camera, and it comes in your choice of Midnight or Starlight color ways.

Xbox Series S For $249.99 ($50 Off)

When it comes to new gaming consoles, Xbox offers one of the most affordable options available. Thanks to a recent price drop through the holiday season, the Xbox Series S is now even cheaper than usual, landing at just $249.99 ($50 off). Built with the same CPU as its more expensive sibling, the Series S features next-gen performance with super-fast loading times, up to 120 fps on select games, ray tracing capabilities, and Quick Resume so that you can put your game to sleep and jump right back into the action with no additional loading times hours, days, or even weeks later.

T-Mobile Home Internet for $25 per Month ($25 Off)

If you’re tired of your home internet’s shoddy service and restrictive contracts, T-Mobile’s got a stellar offer that might catch your eye. For just $25 per month ($25 off), you can get T-Mobile Home Internet powered by the network’s widespread 5G and 4G LTE coverage. This deals includes a Wi-Fi-6-enabled 5G Gateway with plenty of ports and mesh capabilities to beam stable service all throughout your home. There are also no contracts, so if the service doesn’t work out, you can always cancel, completely hassle-free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 For $999.99 ($900 Off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 may be all the rage these days, but if you want a foldable phone without the current-gen tax, the Galaxy Fold 3 is still a good option. Now down to an all-time-low price of $999.99 ($900 off), last year’s hit foldable phone is more accessible than ever, with its expansive display, fast performance, and 512 GB of storage. There’s no telling how long this deal will last though, so get it while you can.