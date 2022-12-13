Apple released this year’s big update for the iPhone in September, iOS 16, and followed it up with iPadOS 16 for iPads and macOS Ventura for Mac computers in October. Now there’s one last update going out before the new year arrives.

There are a few features arriving on all three platforms. First is a new “Freeform” app that functions like a digital whiteboard, with images, sticky notes, and other functionality, with the ability to invite others for access and remote modification. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is also live, which Apple announced last week as an optional end-to-end encrypted mode for most iCloud features.

iPhone and iPad owners can enable the new Apple Music “Sing” feature to display a karaoke view with fully adjustable vocals and beat-by-beat lyrics. Mobile devices also get a new HomeKit software platform with more complete support for Matter smart home devices.

iPadOS 16.2 reintroduces external display support for Stage Manager, “with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation).” You can have up to four apps on the iPad display and another four on the external screen.

The new update certainly aren’t ground-breaking, but they do make iOS/iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura a slightly better experience. You can check for updates from the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, and/or Mac.