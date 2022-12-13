HyperX is a leading name in video game peripherals, and the Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset delivers on the brand’s top-quality performance. With 7.1 surround sound, this comfortable gaming essential is a must-have for competitive and casual players at $49.99 ($50 off).

HyperX’s penchant for high-quality products is evident in the construction of this surround-sound gaming headset. Premium leatherette cushioned speakers rest comfortably against your ears to deliver immersive audio. The HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset promotes longer play times with comfort-driven weight distribution and clamping force. An aluminum frame ensures the headset won’t slip, even after many hours of use.

Experience AAA gaming like never before with virtual 7.1 surround sound and improved positional audio. Each speaker is equipped with 53mm neodymium drivers for crystal clear audio, whether you’re in the middle of a firefight or chatting with teammates. The gaming headset comes with a detachable advanced noise cancellation mic that improves communication, so your team never misses your commands. An included remote makes it easy to mute your mic and adjust the headphone and mic volume on the fly.

The HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset delivers peak performance whether you’re on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, or mobile. The 3.5mm plug-and-play designs let you get into the game quickly and swap between devices and consoles easily. At $50 off, this wired headset delivers premium quality at a very low cost.