The latest Uber data breach is still fresh in our minds. After all, it has just been three months since it happened. Now the company has confirmed yet another security incident, though this one isn’t quite as serious — at least, for now.

Someone on a hacking forum going by the name of “UberLeak” published a number of files claimed to be source code from backend platforms for both the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Among the leaked data, we seem to not only have source code, but also internal reports as well as email addresses belonging to over 77,000 Uber employees.

The leaked files don’t appear to contain any user information, so you might not need to rush to change all your passwords right now. It does, however, contain internal code and Uber corporate data, which could be used for phishing attacks on Uber employees (leading to more data breaches) or theoretically for backdoors into other systems.

In a statement to Bleeping Computer, Uber said that “we believe these files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September. Based on our initial review of the information available, the code is not owned by Uber; however, we are continuing to look into this matter.”

So far, it doesn’t look like your account information is in danger, but it’s the second breach suffered by the company within the span of a few months, so you might want to keep your account information as secure as possible.