If there’s one aspect where tech has been constantly pushing the envelope, it might be displays. LG’s latest OLED gaming monitor pushes things even further, coming with a 240Hz refresh rate.

LG’s latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, with model number 27GR95QE, has an OLED display with a QHD (2560×1440) resolution and, more importantly, a 240Hz refresh rate. This is definitely not the first time we see this refresh rate on a gaming monitor — we’ve seen even higher ones, in fact. But this is the first time that it’s done with an OLED panel, meaning that in addition to that amazing refresh rate, you also get inky blacks and all the amazing qualities and advantages from OLED.

The monitor covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it has a variable refresh rate. There’s also full support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring smooth refresh rates and response times regardless of what game you’re playing or what graphics card you might own. Other features include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, as well as a 4-pole headphone jack and even a remote control.

If this sounds like your next monitor, you can now pre-order it in the US, but it’s pretty pricey at $1,000. It will become available in international markets starting in January 2023.