Enjoy booming crystal-clear theater-quality audio in the comfort of your living room with Samsung’s HW-Q700B Sound Bar. The 3.1.2-channel audio system delivers a rich movie-night experience now for only $397.99 ($300 off).

Though it’s the most affordable entry in Samsung’s sound bar sale, the HW-Q700B isn’t a low-quality audio setup. The sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring a crackle- and distortion-free listening experience. Designed with 8 drivers and a 160-watt amplifier, the HW-Q700B focuses on crisper dialogue with a dedicated center channel and wide-range tweeters that produce a greater range of sound. The included wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer sports a 160-watt amplifier and bass-reflex for booming performance that enhances the year’s biggest blockbuster films, your favorite sports matches, and more.

Samsung HW-Q700B Sound Bar Enjoy cinema-quality audio right in the comfort of your home with this 3.1.2-channel sound bar and wireless subwoofer system. Stream music and watch summer blockbusters with a premium audio experience.

Samsung’s heavily discounted HW-Q700B is feature-rich, with Adaptive Sound to optimize audio based on the scene, a Game Pro Mode that improves direction-specific sound cues, and built-in Dolby® TrueHD, Digital Plus, and Atmos decoding. Connect your wireless device via dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or make use of Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect for convenient music streaming. The sound bar also features built-in Chromecast for cloud-based streaming.

At $300 off, Samsung’s HW-Q700B is a consumer-friendly sound bar with plenty to offer. You can amplify your experience with the optional SWA-9500S wireless surround kit, but the sound bar comes with everything needed for theater-quality audio. For an even higher-quality in-home audio experience, consider the HW-Q910B Sound Bar with rear speakers, now on sale for $1,177.99 ($120 off), or the 5.1.2.-channel HW-Q800B Sound Bar, currently $747.99 ($250 off).