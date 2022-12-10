Paramount+ is the streaming service owned by the newly-merged CBS and Paramount, with a sizable library of new and classic movies and TV shows. The service has now brought back its best deal: a year of service for 50% off.

This deal popped up back in October, and Paramount+ has brought it back for the holiday season, but without a free Fire TV Stick this time. New and former subscribers (but not current subscribers) can get the “Essential” plan for $24.99 for the first year, which includes all the usual streaming content, NFL on CBS live, some soccer content like the Champions League, live CBS news channels, and some ads. The Premium plan with more live sports, (mostly) no advertisements, and a downloading feature is $49.99 instead of $99.99.

1-Year Paramount Deal The first year of annual plans at Paramount+ are on sale again. Use promo code WINTER50 if you don’t see the 50% off prices. The deal ends 1/2/23.

The only catch is that the subscription auto-renews, and the low price is only for the first year. If you don’t want to be charged the full price later, set yourself a reminder to cancel before then — ideally through Siri, Google Assistant, or another cloud-based service that you know you’ll still have installed a year from now.

The library of Paramount+ has daytime TV dramas from CBS, children’s shows and movies from Nickelodeon, Paramount movies (Transformers, The Addams Family, Top Gun: Maverick starting 12/22, and more), some exclusive content, and a few licensed movies and shows. It’s also the streaming home of all Star Trek shows and movies, since Paramount has pulled most Trek content from other platforms.