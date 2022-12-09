Apple revealed the second-generation AirPods Pro back in September, so retail stores are trying to get rid of their old inventory, which means sales. Now you can grab the original AirPods Pro for $159.99.

This is Apple’s original pair of active noise cancelling (ANC) earbuds, released in October 2019. It can easily block out your surroundings in noisy areas, and there’s also a transparency mode for the opposite situation. The AirPods Pro also has IPX4 water resistance, so it won’t be damaged from sweat (but don’t dunk them in water), and is powered by the same H1 chip as the second-generation regular AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case Verizon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $159.99 right now, a discount of 36% from the original price.

This model has a MagSafe case, which means it can charge using a Lightning cable or a wireless charging pad. The second-generation model introduced this year has better noise cancellation, a lanyard loop, improved touch controls, and a few other minor changes. However, the original AirPods are still excellent headphones for anyone in the Apple ecosystem (and doesn’t mind a Lightning port), especially considering the latest version is much pricier at $249.

