Snipping Tool has been around since Windows Vista, and after a plan to phase it out a few years ago didn’t work, Microsoft has been working to modernize Snipping Tool. Now another major update is on the way.

Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Snipping Tool app, version 11.2211.35.0, to Insiders on the Windows 11 Dev Channel. Until now, Snipping Tool has been a simple screenshot utility, but the new update adds the ability to record the screen.

There’s a new Record tab in the app, which allows you to select part of the screen you want to record, just like a screenshot. When the recording is done, you can preview the recording before saving it or sending it to someone. Microsoft said in a blog post, “Snipping Tool has always made it quick and easy to capture and share content from your PC, and with screen recording built-in, we are expanding these capabilities to even more types of content.”

This isn’t the first time a screen recorder has been included with Windows — the Xbox Game Bar allows you to record any app window on Windows 10 and 11. However, the Snipping Tool is more flexible, with the ability to record any area on the screen, including areas with multiple overlapping windows or the desktop.

It’s not clear when the updated Snipping Tool will roll out to everyone on Windows 11. Presumably, more people will get it once the bugs have been worked out.