You might have a few USB Type-C wall adapters around your home, but Spigen has one on sale right now that can fast-charge two devices at once. Best of all, it’s small enough to fit in any bag.

Amazon has a “Lightning Deal” on the Spigen GaN 65W charger, which the company says is live for today (12/8) only, priced at $31.84. That’s a 35% cut from the usual price, and competitive with other similar chargers — Anker sells a dual-port USB Type-C charger for $28, but that one maxes out at 40W.

Spigen 65W 2-Port Charger This USB Type-C charger from Spigen has two ports and a maximum charging speed of 65W.

Spigen’s charger can deliver 65W of power using USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) when one device is connected on either port. That’s enough to charge most ultrabooks, and any laptops or tablets, provided they support USB-PD. If you plug in two devices, one port will be limited to 40W, while the other will run at 25W. The charger also uses GaN technology to fit into a box only 38 x 40.5 x 47.5mm (1.5 x 1.59 x 1.87 in) in size.

This charger is a great option for powering up iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, most ultrabooks with USB Type-C power input, tablets, Nintendo Switch consoles, and almost anything else with a Type-C connector. Some more powerful laptops, like the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15, might need more power than 65W — especially when under full load.