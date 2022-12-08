We have some good news and bad news. Disney+ price hikes are live as of the publishing date, pushing the price to $10.99 a month, up from $7.99/mo. The good news is that if you’d rather not pay that much, the ad-supported tier has also gone live today.

You can now sign up for a Disney+ plan with ads for $7.99/mo, the same price as what the ad-free tier used to cost. This means that if you’re a current subscriber and you don’t want to pay more, and you don’t mind putting up with ads, you can pay the same amount you were paying before. If you don’t want to see ads, though, you’ll need to cough up an extra $3 for the $10.99/mo tier. The ads are infrequent — Disney says that you’ll only see about four minutes of ads for every hour of watched content. But they’ll still be there.

Notably, this tier is not yet supported on Roku devices or on the Windows app, so if you get this plan or one of Disney+’s bundles including it, you won’t be able to stream Disney+ with it. The company didn’t mention why, or when the problem will be solved. It’s possible Disney didn’t want to share ad revenue with Roku, or just hasn’t worked out a deal with the company yet. HBO Max wasn’t available on Roku for the first seven months, due to delays with negotiations.

Everyone else can now subscribe to the new tier or stay on the tier they were in previously for a bit more money. It’s your call. We warned you, though.