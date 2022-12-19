Take your online safety to a whole new level with ESET Internet Security. The world-renowned cybersecurity company prides itself on anticipating new threats and ensuring protection for their customers to promote a positive digital future around the globe. For a limited time, you can get the same internet protection relied on by the Google Play Store for 20% off, making this an extremely cost-effective investment at only $39.99 for an annual subscription.

Smart Security for all of Your Smart Devices

ESET is a global digital security company focused on protecting user data with their award-winning technology. They’re trusted by some of the world’s most notable businesses, while also making their advanced services available for every household. Their multi-platform coverage can secure all of your devices and the network they’re connected to, giving you peace of mind no matter how you access the internet. Protect your smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, and even your smart TV with ESET’s reliable all-in-one solution.

If you’re a PC gamer, ESET can keep all of your online data protected without slowing down your experience. Their program’s light system footprint allows the Antivirus Software to run in the background without reducing frame rates, interrupting gameplay, or bombarding you with pop-ups and system updates. The anti-phishing feature keeps your profile or account secure by blocking scams that attempt to send you fake login requests. ESET’s internet protection is especially valuable for players who invest in or make money through gaming. The cybersecurity program’s advanced technology can even detect and block processes that resemble ransomware, giving you peace of mind as you play to win.

Inclusive internet security coverage from ESET keeps your online information safe through various advanced features. The secure browser mode encrypts all communication between your keyboard and chosen internet browser, ensuring your web browsing, social media scrolling, and online gaming is kept safe. You’re also protected from ransomware, thanks to the integration of Intel’s hardware-based threat detection technology.

Your passwords and banking information are thoroughly monitored with ESET’s annual plan. Any attempt to access your devices or guess your password is blocked, while the new and improved plugin keeps your personal information from being stolen. You can freely bank, shop, and make online purchases knowing that your transactions and crypto-wallets are efficiently protected.

Invest in powerful protection and legendary anti-virus technology with ESET Internet Security and save 20% with the ESETAFF20 coupon code. The advanced package normally costs $49.99 for an annual subscription, but you can get it for only $39.99 with this limited-time offer. Simply click the button below to activate the auto-applied coupon, then check out so you can start relying on one of the world’s most highly regarded internet security companies today.