There’s nothing quite like singing along to your favorite tunes while working from home. Kanto YU2 desktop stereo speakers deliver a stream of crystal-clear, booming audio that’s sure to inspire a solo karaoke session. Snag them today for a new discounted price of $189.99 ($80 off) to enjoy a speaker system that’s functional, compact, and nice to look at.

The Kanto YU2 desktop stereo speakers are powered by a 6.5-foot USB-B-to-USB-A cable that will fit most office arrangements. Each speaker is outfitted with a ¾-inch silk dome tweeter and a 3-inch Kevlar mid/woofer that provide an unparalleled listening experience. Whether you’re kicking back with your favorite tunes or sitting in meetings all day, the 80-20,000Hz frequency will reproduce satisfyingly clear audio. The USB-B cable features a built-in DAC that doesn’t rely on your computer’s sound card, allowing you to achieve a better audio experience, even on older desktops and laptops.

These Kanto YU2 desktop stereo speakers can also be connected to a stereo system through the 6.5-foot stereo minijack input. Each speaker measures 4 inches by 6 inches by 6.5 inches and won’t feel intrusive, even on smaller desks. Compact and powerful, the Kanto YU2 speakers serve up the kind of audio performance you would expect from a larger setup, and you can amplify things even more with the Kanto SUB8 compact subwoofer.

At $189.99 ($80 off), the Kanto YU2 desktop speakers are a surprisingly powerful home audio system sized perfectly for most setups. Act now to bring crackle-free sound to your office, as this deal expires on Sunday, December 11, 2022.