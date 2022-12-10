The light heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 282, broadcast from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 282 Live in the United States

The UFC 282 main card, led by the light heavyweight title match between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can purchase the UFC 282 broadcast for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 282 broadcast for $124.98.

In addition to Blachowicz and Ankalaev facing off for the vacant light heavyweight title, UFC 282’s main card includes a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, a welterweight bout between Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio, a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis, and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

All subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle can stream the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and subscribers to UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) can stream the early preliminary bouts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 282 on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 282 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 282 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 282.