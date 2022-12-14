Typical, everyday lighting can be a little dull. Whether you’ve installed several soft white bulbs throughout your home or you’ve opted for LED upgrades, standard lights can leave a lot to be desired while also running up your electric bill. With today’s innovative designs and advancements in technology, there’s no reason to settle. Lumary offers a variety of recessed lighting options that feature vivid color selections, intelligent capabilities, and energy-saving qualities all at once. Enhance your home’s illumination with one of these sets and experience the difference that smart home lighting can provide.

Smart Canless Recessed Lighting

These smart canless recessed lights can easily create brilliant, customizable lighting for any space and scenario. The high-quality LED bulbs provide 1,100 Lumens of rich color, warm white, or cool white with scalable brightness levels. Each light in this set comes with a quick connector cord, wire nuts, and snap springs that make them easy to install for convenient soffit lighting, no hub required. They feature high-transparency lenses and various internal layers to ensure a bright and vivid color display with every use.

Smart Canless Recessed Lighting These smart canless recessed lights can easily create brilliant, customizable lighting for any space and scenario.

Smart Ultra-Thin Recessed Lighting (With Remote)

Operating your new smart recessed lighting will be even easier with the remote control that’s included with this set. With a range of up to 50ft, you can adjust the settings from anywhere with the push of a button. This all-new ultra-thin series features edge-lit technology to provide brilliant lighting that’s also energy-efficient. Light is evenly distributed through a diffused lens using the built-in reflective light guide panel. The thin black design of these lights makes them aesthetically pleasing and multifunctional at the same time.

Smart Ultra-Thin Recessed Lighting (With Remote) Operating your new ultra-thin, smart recessed lighting will be even easier with the remote control that’s included with this set.

Smart Ultra-Thin Baffle Trim Recessed Lighting (With Remote)

Convenience meets design with this ultra-thin recessed lighting with baffle trim. The remote provides an additional way to easily adjust the settings, while the white trim ring blends seamlessly with most ceilings. The trim is also functional as it reduces unwanted glare and helps to diffuse light efficiently. The sleek construction of these lights makes them extremely easy to install under joists or in various difficult-to-reach places.

Smart Gimbal Recessed Lights

Get the lighting you want in the exact spot you need it with the gimbal recessed lighting set. Each light can be rotated a full 360 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically, allowing you to effortlessly adjust the focal point. They’re constructed of durable, high-quality metal that allows for optimal heat dissipation and performance. The air-tight structure of these lights also provides superior protection against dust, water mist, and insects to ensure their longevity.

Smart Gimbal Recessed Lights Get the lighting you want in the exact spot you need it with the gimbal recessed lighting set.

Smart Recessed Lighting Fixtures (With Remote)

These smart recessed lighting fixtures have been updated to work via the Bluetooth remote control, in addition to the app and voice control capabilities. The 2.4GHz Wi-Fi plastic body ensures a better signal reception to prevent the connection from dropping or flickering. The included remote matches to your lighting quickly and easily, while the app boasts smooth, lag-free operation.

Smart Recessed Lighting Fixtures (With Remote) These smart recessed lighting fixtures have been updated to be operable via the Bluetooth remote control, in addition to the app and voice control capabilities.

Smart Recessed Lighting Fixtures

Each fixture in this smart recessed lighting set features a flexible metal splice and E26 base for fast and easy installation. Unlike traditional lights that require tightly squeezing the spring and carefully aligning the position, these lights just need a gentle push to be installed in a matter of seconds. Their baffle trim provides a uniform, glare-free lighting effect that allows them to flawlessly integrate into any room and add just the right amount of illumination.

Smart Recessed Lighting Fixtures Each fixture in this smart recessed lighting set features a flexible metal slice and E26 base for fast and easy installation.

All of these Lumary smart recessed lighting sets include 16 million rich color spectrums, a dimmable feature to adjust the hue and temperature to your preferences, and 30 preset scenes that provide ideal lighting for various activities. While select sets include a remote, all of them can be seamlessly connected to the Lumary app or your other smart devices, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Each lighting fixture set can sync with your music or mic and change color to the rhythm of your favorite beats, and even come with a biorhythm function to promote a healthy sleep-wake cycle. Simply customize your desired schedule and the lights will simulate a slowly dimming sunset at bedtime and a gentle sunrise in the morning.

Lumary specializes in designing premium connected smart home products. With an emphasis on technology and R&D, they engineer every item with consumers in mind, integrating intelligent voice assistants, smartphone apps, quick and easy installation, and the latest innovations to deliver higher-quality user experiences. Just like the rising sun in their company logo suggests, they are dedicated to pushing the smart home industry forward for years to come.

A Sneak Peek at What’s Next

While you can buy any of the lights featured in this article today, an entirely new product is coming later this year. Lumary’s RGBAI Smart Recessed Lights with Auxiliary Light are landing on December 30th, 2022. Though we don’t have any further details to share right now, you can learn more about them on that date by visiting Lumary’s official website.