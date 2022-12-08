People love entering bizarre text prompts for AI image generators and seeing the results. However, it’s not as easy to make it personal. Lensa is an AI-infused app that can generate selfies of yourself, and they look way too cool.

What is Lensa?

Lensa is an app created by the makers of Prisma, a popular photo editing app that applies heavy art filters to photos. Lensa is a similar idea to Prisma, but it uses AI to do the hard work for you.

With a single tap, you can apply natural face retouching, blur the background, or swap out the background entirely. Lensa also has manual controls to allow you to get things just right.

However, it’s the most recent feature—Magic Avatars, added in November 2022—that put Lensa on the map. It takes what people love from AI image generators and applies it to selfies.

How Do Lensa AI Avatars Work?

For most AI image generators—such as DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney—the prompt is text-based. You simply describe what you want to see with a written prompt. Lensa uses images as the prompt.

You select 10-20 photos of yourself and Lensa uses them to generate completely new self-portraits. Unlike Prisma, these are not just filters applied over your image. They’re completely original creations—which is why some of them won’t look exactly like you.

Lensa is using Stable Diffusion to pull this off. So, if you were inclined, you could do this yourself, but it would probably take quite a bit of tweaking to get the same results. On the plus side, you would avoid having to spend money, as Lensa starts at $7.99 for 50 images.

How to Create AI Selfies With Lensa

Creating an AI “Magic Avatar” with Lensa is easy because you don’t have to do most of the work. First, download the app for your iPhone or Android phone. You’ll be asked to sign up for a seven-day free trial. If you do this, you’ll get half off the price of the Magic Avatars.

Once you’re done with the introductory screens, you’ll see a prompt to try Magic Avatars. If not, tap the “Magic Avatars” button.

Confirm that you’re of age and tap “Continue.”

Next, you’ll need to select 10-20 close-up selfies. You’ll want to use clear photos of your face from a few different angles. Avoid photos with hats or sunglasses, group photos, and anything else that might be distracting. Select “Import” when you’re done.

Select your gender to proceed.

Here’s where you’ll have to pay down some money. Without a subscription, you’ll need to pay $8 for 50 avatars, $12 for 100, or $16 for 200. The prices are cut in half with the subscription.

Afte you’d made the purchase, you’ll have to wait up to 40 minutes for the results. When they’re done, you’ll see the avatars organized into a few categories of styles, such as “Mystical” and “Sci-Fi.”

Select an image to download or share with another app.

That’s all there is to it. You can repeat this as many times as you like, if you don’t mind paying up. The results are mostly good, but you’ll see a few misses and some don’t even show your face at all. AI art is fun to play with, and this makes it even more personal.

