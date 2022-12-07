In today’s tech-driven world, few things are more important than securing your online presence. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office provides an all-inclusive solution for protecting your data, keeping your applications and systems safe, and maintaining reliable back-up and recovery services.

Cyber Safety Made Simple

Acronis has a long history of providing superior backup solutions, with its original, single-solution program Acronis True Image being released in 2003. The company experienced rapid growth and success since its inception and rebranded as Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office in 2021. Their more expansive version of data protection and cybersecurity offers the same world-class backup while incorporating more advanced protection against modern-day threats. Whether you’re concerned about malware, cyberattacks, hardware failures, or want added security in the event of an accident or natural disaster, Acronis can keep all of your infrastructure safe and sound.

Not only does their award-winning program provide comprehensive cybersecurity, but it’s also extremely convenient and user-friendly. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office can safeguard your Windows and macOS desktop, laptop, and mobile devices at once to provide a single, set-and-forget solution for all of your regularly used tech. This standalone option reduces the risks and complexities of managing multiple programs while significantly lowering out-of-pocket expenses. Relying on a single program to protect your data, technology, and internet usage can save time while also saving money, cutting overall costs by approximately 50%.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office uses a modular component installation process, allowing you to select the features you’d like to install on each device. Components that are unselected won’t run in the background or cause any disruption. The product interface makes things extra simple by allowing you to add uninstalled components at a later time if you so choose. By creating backups to the Acronis Cloud, all of your data can be easily restored to a new or alternative computer. A slow or interrupted internet connection won’t hinder your back-up capabilities, making this all-in-one solution superior to many competing programs. Their world-class back-up and recovery features provide added peace of mind and unlimited accessibility to your important digital information.

Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions rely on a network of integrations and automation features to preserve user data and maintain online safety. Their single, comprehensive program provides around-the-clock protection, quick threat detection, and rapid response time to thwart cyberattacks. These advanced anti-malware technologies are powered by artificial intelligence and act as a preventative against malware, ransomware, and cryptocurrency mining. Your internet browsing is also kept secure, thanks to flexible antivirus scans and online protection. Acronis ensures a seamless, easy-to-use experience by providing phone, email, and chat support, along with free regular upgrades to the product’s most recent version.

