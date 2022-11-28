Smart home gadgets aren’t just smart lightbulbs. You can make pretty much any part of your house smart these days, even things as simple as wall plugs. If you want to get one of the best smart plugs, this amazing Kasa option is cheaper than ever during this sale.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is currently available for $8, a step down from its usual $10 price point. This means that you can make an outlet in your house smart for the price of a cheeseburger, making it a deal that’s hard to pass on if you’re looking into getting started on the smart home ecosystem.

What does a smart plug do exactly? You can quickly shut down or turn on electric appliances in your household that aren’t already “smart,” like lamps, toasters, fans, or coffee makers. Devices connected to a smart plug can be turned on or off through the plug, though it doesn’t work well with everything — such as devices that need time to properly shut down, like desktop computers.

You can control the outlet from a phone or tablet with the Kasa app, or connect it to Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT for easier control and automation. Furthermore, you can even automate if you want a specific item turned on or off at certain times of the day, or during specific periods, like on vacations.