AirPods models laid out
Ivan_Shenets/Shutterstock.com
The easiest way to tell the difference between AirPods generations is to find the model number. You can find the model number written on the AirPods, or you can find it on your phone by going to Settings > Bluetooth, clicking the Info icon, and then locating the Model Number.

There have been several types and generations of AirPods released over the years, and the differences can affect your experience. If you aren’t an AirPods connoisseur and can tell the difference between generations by just looking, try finding the model number.

Table of Contents

The Model Number of Every AirPods Type
How to Find Your AirPods' Model Number

The Model Number of Every AirPods Type

The first thing you’ll want to know is which model number goes with which generation of AirPods. While there are differences between each generation, the difference in appearance between each generation of AirPods may not be that noticeable to some. Matching the model number of the AirPods model to the ones you own is the easiest way to tell which model you have.

Image Name Model Number Release Year
AirPods 1st Gen AirPods (1st generation) A1523, A1722 2016
AirPods 2nd Gen AirPods (2nd generation) A2032, A2031 2019
AirPods (3rd generation) AirPods (3rd generation) A2565, A2564 2021
AirPods Pro 1st gen AirPods Pro (1st generation) A2084, A2083 2019
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) AirPods Pro (2nd generation) A2931, A2699, A2698 2022
AirPods Max AirPods Max A2096 2020

RELATED: Which AirPods Should You Buy?

How to Find Your AirPods’ Model Number

If you’re having trouble identifying your AirPods by sight, you can find the model number on your AirPods and match it that way. There are a couple of ways you can do this. One way to do this is to look on your AirPods, right below the bud and at the top of the stem.

A pair of AirPods with the serial number magnified.
Apple

However, even with perfect eyesight, it’s extremely difficult to read the serial number on the AirPods due to the light coloring and small size of the text. Luckily, there’s another way.

First, pull out your iPhone and open the Settings app. Near the top of this screen, click “Bluetooth.”

Tap Bluetooth.

Find your AirPods in the “My Devices” section on the next screen and click the Information icon (circle with an “i” in it).

Finally, locate the model number in the About section.

The model number of the AirPods.

Match it with the model number in the above table to learn which AirPods you have.

RELATED: The Best Apple AirPods Pro Accessories of 2022

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Marshall Gunnell Marshall Gunnell
Marshall is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer based in Tokyo, Japan, runs VGKAMI and ITEnterpriser, and spends what little free time he has learning Japanese.
Read Full Bio »