There have been several types and generations of AirPods released over the years, and the differences can affect your experience. If you aren’t an AirPods connoisseur and can tell the difference between generations by just looking, try finding the model number.
The Model Number of Every AirPods Type
The first thing you’ll want to know is which model number goes with which generation of AirPods. While there are differences between each generation, the difference in appearance between each generation of AirPods may not be that noticeable to some. Matching the model number of the AirPods model to the ones you own is the easiest way to tell which model you have.
|Image
|Name
|Model Number
|Release Year
|AirPods (1st generation)
|A1523, A1722
|2016
|AirPods (2nd generation)
|A2032, A2031
|2019
|AirPods (3rd generation)
|A2565, A2564
|2021
|AirPods Pro (1st generation)
|A2084, A2083
|2019
|AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
|A2931, A2699, A2698
|2022
|AirPods Max
|A2096
|2020
How to Find Your AirPods’ Model Number
If you’re having trouble identifying your AirPods by sight, you can find the model number on your AirPods and match it that way. There are a couple of ways you can do this. One way to do this is to look on your AirPods, right below the bud and at the top of the stem.
However, even with perfect eyesight, it’s extremely difficult to read the serial number on the AirPods due to the light coloring and small size of the text. Luckily, there’s another way.
First, pull out your iPhone and open the Settings app. Near the top of this screen, click “Bluetooth.”
Find your AirPods in the “My Devices” section on the next screen and click the Information icon (circle with an “i” in it).
Finally, locate the model number in the About section.
Match it with the model number in the above table to learn which AirPods you have.
