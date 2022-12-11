The easiest way to tell the difference between AirPods generations is to find the model number. You can find the model number written on the AirPods, or you can find it on your phone by going to Settings > Bluetooth, clicking the Info icon, and then locating the Model Number.

There have been several types and generations of AirPods released over the years, and the differences can affect your experience. If you aren’t an AirPods connoisseur and can tell the difference between generations by just looking, try finding the model number.

The Model Number of Every AirPods Type

The first thing you’ll want to know is which model number goes with which generation of AirPods. While there are differences between each generation, the difference in appearance between each generation of AirPods may not be that noticeable to some. Matching the model number of the AirPods model to the ones you own is the easiest way to tell which model you have.