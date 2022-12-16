To control your TV's volume using your Fire TV Stick remote, head to Settings > Equipment Control > Manage Equipment > TV > Change TV. Select "Change TV" and choose your manufacturer, then follow the on-screen instructions. You can then power your TV on and off in addition to adjusting the volume.

With your Amazon Fire TV Stick connected to your television, you can use your Firestick remote to turn your TV’s volume up and down. You can also power off and back on your TV using your Fire TV remote. Here’s how to configure that feature.

Note: To use your Fire TV Stick remote to manage your TV functions, you must have enabled HDMI-CEC on your TV. The steps to do this vary by TV model, so consult your TV’s manual or manufactuer website to learn how to do this.

RELATED: How to Pair an Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote

Connect a Fire TV Remote to Your TV’s Volume Control

Before you can use your Fire TV Stick remote to manage your TV’s volume, you’ll have to configure the TV management option, as follows.

From your Fire TV Stick’s home screen, choose the Settings (gear) icon at the top.

In the settings menu that opens, select “Equipment Control.”

Choose “Manage Equipment.”

Select “TV” as you’re configuring your remote for a television.

Choose “Change TV.”

In the prompt, select “Change TV.”

Your Fire TV Stick will try to determine your TV’s make. If the displayed name is correct, select “Yes.” Otherwise, choose “No.”

We’ll go for “No.”

If you choose “No,” you’ll see various TV manufacturers on your screen. Here, pick your TV’s manufacturer.

You’ll now see a message asking you to press the Power button on your Fire TV Stick remote. Press the button and see if your TV turns off.

If it does, then wait for 10 seconds and press the same Power button to turn the TV back on.

Fire TV Stick will now ask if pressing the Power button switched off your TV. If it did, select “Yes.” Otherwise, choose “No.”

In nearly all cases, the TV turns off when you press the Power button. If it doesn’t, you may want to try a different remote or consider upgrading your TV.

We’ll select “Yes.”

Your Fire TV Stick will now start updating your remote so it works with your TV. When this is done, in the open prompt, select “OK.”

You can now control your TV’s volume using the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons on your Fire TV Stick’s remote. You can also use the remote’s Power button to turn the TV off and back on.

Having trouble using your Fire TV Stick remote? Check out our troubleshooting guide on it.

RELATED: How to Fix an Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote That's Not Working