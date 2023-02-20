How to Shop for a Bike Phone Mount in 2023

It might seem like a straightforward concept—buy a chunk of plastic that looks like a phone mount and advertises it can be attached to your bike, then start using it. But there’s more to the conversation.

One of the first rules is deciding how rugged you need this mount to be. Are you an easy rider and are comfortable with one on your handlebar? Do you like to go hard when cycling and need a more secure mount? How about a simple pouch to store your phone to protect it from the rain?

You’ll also want to consider whether you’d prefer a universal mount or one designed to work with special cases. Some manufacturers offer bike mounts with specialized smartphone cases for extra security, but those cases aren’t available for every smartphone model. That’s where universal mounts come into play; although they aren’t specifically designed for any phone, they’ll work consistently with whatever phone you have in your pocket.

One last note: make sure the mount you buy fits your phone. Some mounts are geared toward smaller devices with screens around 6.1 inches and below, while others will comfortably fit the 6.7-inch behemoths of the world.

That conversation gets a bit dicey if you own a folding phone, but you’ll only really run into issues if you plan to, say, use a Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 7.6-inch display while riding your bike. So long as you stick with mounting the cover screen, you’ll be good to go.

Best Bike Phone Mount Overall: Nite Ize Wraptor

Nite Ize’s Wraptor earns our title of the best bike phone mount thanks to its durable construction, universal compatibility, and price of under $20. It securely attaches to your handlebars using a stress-free installation process, while the rubberized texture helps to stop it from sliding around.

The mount expands to latch onto your phone at each corner, then retracts to hold it in place. Most phones should fit the mount just fine, but if your device is exceptionally large (whether due to its screen size or a bulky case), there’s a chance this mount won’t cut it. Granted, there’s no advertised size limitation, but it’s safe to say the silicon straps will only stretch so far.

Nonetheless, for most users who want a solid, reliable bike mount for their phone, the Wraptor is an excellent choice.

For anyone shopping on a budget and needing a sturdy bike phone mount, check out the TSMATOL Universal Phone Holder. It offers a stable metal holding foot and sturdy bike mount clip that will keep your device in the same place on your handlebars, even if you hit a few bumps in the road.

The expandable latch can hold phones up to 6.8 inches, and it even adds a bit of protection so it won’t crack in case of an accident. The mount can also rotate 360 degrees, so you can position your phone however you’d like.

While it’s not a perfect phone mount — it’s made primarily of cheap plastic, it uses a turning mechanism to lock your phone into place, and it’s probably not ideal for taking on rougher terrain — it costs $10, so it’s a pretty good deal.

Best Phone Mount for Mountain Bikes: Lamicall Bike Phone Holder

For mountain bike riders, there’s the Lamicall Bike Phone Holder. It has a sturdy handlebar grip and will stay put as you tear up the terrain, and the phone mount can be operated with one hand. The mount also adds a bit of protection to your smartphone to keep it safe from the elements.

Lamicall says the mount can hold phones up to 6.8 inches, absorb shock, and rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations. The design is robust thanks to premium materials and construction, and you can get it in three colors: Black, Yellow, and Grey.

Admittedly, the colors are mere accents on an otherwise black phone mount, and the size of the entire package is rather large. If you can get past that, it’s a great option for anyone who regularly rides on rocky turf.

Best Phone Mount for Road Bikes: Roam Bike Phone Mount

If you need a sturdy phone mount to strap to a motorcycle or electric bicycle, the Roam Bike Phone Mount is right up your alley. It offers a durable design that securely attaches to the handlebars on your bike, and the silicon net that holds your phone is weather-resistant to stop accelerated aging.

The grip for your handlebars is impact-resistant so it won’t bounce around if you hit a bump, and the mount can swivel 360 degrees.

The mount itself can fit devices up to 3.6 inches wide, but if your phone is particularly thick, thanks to a bulky case, there’s a chance it won’t fit in the silicon net. Beyond that, it’s a rock-solid phone mount for your bike designed to perform well while out on the open road.

A bike phone mount that doubles as a storage bag for things like keys, your wallet, and other small items can be exceptionally convenient. For anyone looking to pick one up, you should check out the Rock Bros Bike Phone Mount Bag.

It sits right in the middle of your bike, so it stays secure, and it props your phone up a bit in case you have to pull up a map to see where you’re going. The bag is water and dust-proof and can store almost anything you’d need for a ride.

What’s more, there’s a tiny flap on the bottom so you can route headphones to your phone, if you’re still living that wired life. There are reflectors on either side so cars can spot you in the dark, and you can use your phone’s touchscreen through the plastic protector.

Dealing with a bag to store your phone in can be tedious, especially if you want to pull over quickly and type out a text message. It’s also not ideal for larger phones with screens over 6.5 inches, or are especially thick thanks to a bulky case. Regardless, it’s a solid pick-up if you’ve decided you need a bag mounted to your bike.

