After the first big snow storm hits, the roar of snow blowers fills the winter air. But some people hear different sounds: metal-on-concrete scraping and grunts of regret. That doesn’t have to be you this year—buy that snow blower now.

Don’t Wait Until Next Year

If you’re like me, you sometimes have a hard time justifying certain purchases. It’s not so much a matter of price as much as necessity. I am capable of using a shovel; therefore, I don’t need a snow blower. Maybe next year.

However, we’ve probably all had the experience of finally getting something you told yourself you didn’t need and immediately wishing you’d have gotten it sooner. That was exactly how I felt after finally getting a good pair of wireless earbuds, and it’s how you’ll feel after buying a snow blower.

Don’t wait until next year. You will never get back the time, sweat, and energy you spent shoveling snow before buying a snow blower.

Snowblowers Are Electric Now

Maybe you’ve been putting off getting a snow blower because you don’t want to deal with another gas-powered device. The good news is—just like lawn mowers—snow blowers have gone electric.

There’s a wide range of electric snow blowers available today to fit your needs. Everything from big, beefy models that can handle thick, wet snow, to cute little “electric shovels” for small areas. You can also get wired or battery-powered models.

Snow Joe ION18SB 18-Inch 40 Volt Cordless Snow Blower The Snow Joe ION18SB has an 18-inch-wide clearing path and a 40V rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery. It can run for 50-minutes of quiet runtime on a single charge.

Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded Snow Shovel With a 16-inch wide clearing path, the Earthwise SN70016 is super lightweight and easy to use. The corded design means you don't have to worry about charging batteries.

Who Are You Trying to Impress?

Look, I get it, there’s a certain satisfaction to shoveling your driveway or sidewalk by hand while your neighbors are out pushing their snow blowers. You know those clean lanes and sharp edges in the snow were made by your own muscles.

The truth is you most likely are going to cave and buy a snow blower eventually. Why not just get it over with and reap the rewards now? Who are you trying to impress? And wouldn’t you like to spend more time with them and less in your driveway?

Oh, and snow blowers are a lot of fun to use. You might actually look forward to the next big snow storm if you get a snow blower. Do it. You have my permission.

