What does your choice of smartphone say about you? You may be asking that question if you’re shopping for an Android user. The good news is people who like Android will probably like a wide variety of techy gifts.

The one thing you should avoid is buying them an actual Android phone or tablet. They either already have the one they want or will want to pick out a new one themselves. However, you can add some peripherals to the mix and make their Android devices work even better.

A Great Pair of Wireless Earbuds

There’s a good chance the Android fan in your life has a phone without a headphone jack. Wireless headphones are the new go-to–why not treat your giftee to a new pair?

Sony LinkBuds ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read How-To Geek's Full Review The Sony LinkBuds have a unique open design that allows outside noise to enter your ear while still delivering excellent audio quality.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring better sound quality and a tough build. They work with any phone, but you'll get the most out of them with a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet.

JBL Reflect Flow Pro High-quality waterproof ANC earbuds, that are perfect for listening to music during a run, gym session, or any vigorous activity.

Sony WF-1000XM4 ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read Review Geek's Full Review The Sony WF-1000MX4 earbuds improve on the last model in every area from design to ANC. And the new Speak-to-Chat option is super useful.

Android For the TV, Too

Maybe your giftee hasn’t looked into the world of Android beyond smartphones. Android is also available on various streaming devices that put apps on your TV. Here are a few of the best options available this year.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K With a dedicated remote and the ability to stream directly from the device, the Chromecast with Google TV is a more powerful and easier to use device than the Chromecast dongle.

Chromecast with Google TV HD The non-4K version of the Chromecast with Google TV offers the same experience as the 4K model, but with slimmed down specs and price.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro is probably the most high-end, powerful Android TV device you can buy. It can scale all video to 4K in Dolby Vision and play games via GeForce Now.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Another high-end Android option for TVs is the Fire TV Cube. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) Inexpensive, discrete, and providing plenty of streaming options, the Fire Stick TV Lite is a good way to upgrade a non-Smart TV without much fuss. Yes, it runs on Android, too.

Power Without Wires

Wireless charging has slowly become a common feature found in Android smartphones. Not all Android devices have it, but if the Android user in your life has a relatively new device, they likely do.

Anker PowerWave II Stand Thanks to its fast charging support and the bundled power supply, Anker's PowerWave II Stand is the best stand-type wireless charger on the market.

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger TOZO's budget charger is a thin and sleek wireless pad, which combines high-quality construction with great safety features.

Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Samsung's official Wireless Fast Charger Stand is your best bet to get the fastest possible wireless charging speed on a Samsung phone.

iOttie Auto Sense iOttie's Auto Sense is a great choice if you want a wireless charger for your car. It can fast-charge your phone while keeping it mounted securely.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Dock A smart display perfect for the bedside and a wireless charger all in one.

Join in the MagSafe Fun

Wait, isn’t MagSafe only for iPhones? Nope! It’s easy to use MagSafe accessories with many Android devices. All you need is a MagSafe adapter ring or a case with MagSafe magnets built-in.

Wannap Universal Magsafe Rings A six-pack of adhesive-backed metal rings for MagSafe accessories. The pack comes with three silver and three black rings.

Peak Design Everyday Fabric Case for Galaxy S22 The Peak Design Everyday cases have MagSafe-compatible magnets built-in. They also work with Peak Design's SlimLink magnetic accessories.

Magnetic Card Wallet Holder This compact wallet can hold two to three cards or some cash. It firmly attaches to the back of MagSafe-compatible devices, and can easily be removed when you don't need it.

Anker 633 MagGo Wireless Portable Charger With a 10,000mAh battery, a kickstand, and 20W wired charging, Anker's MagSafe battery pack is one of the most versatile you can buy and a great selection for anyone who needs the most power on the go.

Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand A wireless charging stand with magnets that keeps your phone (with compatible MagSafe adapter/case) in the right spot while charging.

Battery Pack for Backup Power

When it comes to portable chargers, there’s no such thing as too many. They’re extremely handy to have around if the power goes out or if you travel to places without power hookups.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim This Anker charger features one 45W USB-C port, one 20W USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. Despite its small size, the GaN technology makes it powerful enough to charge a laptop.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger This charger has a 10,000mAh capacity, PowerIQ/VoltageBoost for optimized charging, and an ultra-slim profile.

Iniu Portable Charger This portable charger offers 10,000 mAh and triple 3A outputs to charge three devices at the same time.

Techsmarter 20,000mAh Rugged Power Bank If you need a portable charger that can handle every adventure, Techsmarter has the power bank you're looking for.

Anker 321 PowerCore 5K The Anker 321 makes a perfect emergency battery backup for daily life. Small enough to be carried easily in a pocket or bag, but packing enough power to fully charge most phones in a couple of hours.

There you have it, a bunch of accessories and gadgets that go great with an Android phone or tablet. The Android user in your life may already have some of these things, so don’t be afraid to do a little snooping first.

