The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, 2022, from Qatar, and games will be played through December 18. Here’s how you can stream every World Cup soccer match online in the U.S.

RELATED: The Best Streaming Devices of 2022

Hulu + Live TV

The English-language broadcasts of World Cup matches will air on Fox and Fox Sports 1 in the U.S., and subscribers to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month) have access to the live feeds of both channels. Viewers looking for Spanish-language coverage of the games can watch the Telemundo broadcasts via Hulu + Live TV as well.

YouTube TV

Fox, FS1, and Telemundo are all also available for subscribers to YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial). See how the U.S. team fares in its first World Cup appearance since the 2014 tournament. The U.S. team’s first match, against Wales, takes place on November 21 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

RELATED: The 5 Best Live TV Streaming Services of 2022

FuboTV

Fox, FS1, and Telemundo are all available on FuboTV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), so subscribers can catch all the World Cup action. See if defending champion France can pick up another title. France’s opening match is against Australia, on November 22 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

DirecTV Stream

Subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch all of the World Cup matches in English on Fox and FS1 or in Spanish on Telemundo. Check out the first World Cup tournament to be held in the winter, a decision made in order to avoid the intense heat of summers in Qatar.

RELATED: The Best Streaming Services of 2022

Sling TV

Depending on which package they subscribe to, viewers can watch FS1 and Fox (in certain local markets) on Sling TV ($40+ per month). Telemundo isn’t available on Sling, so anyone interested in the Spanish-language broadcast should look elsewhere. On Fox and FS1, the broadcast team will include former U.S. World Cup players Stu Holden, Cobi Jones, Landon Donovan, and Aly Wagner.

Vidgo

Live TV streaming service Vidgo ($59.95 per month) includes both Fox and FS1, although like Sling TV, it doesn’t offer Telemundo. Check out the Fox and FS1 broadcasts to see if up-and-coming star Christian Pulisic can lead the U.S. team to victory.

RELATED: What's the Cheapest Streaming Service for Live Sports?

Peacock

If you’re not looking to subscribe to a live-TV streaming service, and you’re only interested in Spanish-language World Cup coverage, Peacock features the Telemundo broadcasts of the tournament’s first 12 games for free. The Telemundo coverage of the rest of the matches will stream on Peacock Premium ($4.99+ per month).

Tubi

For patient viewers who don’t want to shell out any extra money, replays of every World Cup match will stream free with ads on Tubi as soon as each game is finished. It’s perfect for casual fans who don’t need to watch every match in real time, or anyone who’s dedicated enough to avoid finding out the score of a given match while it’s airing.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream the World Cup broadcasts from the U.S., your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream all of the World Cup broadcasts from U.S. outlets.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch the World Cup anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Sign in to your live-TV streaming service of choice, or head to Peacock or Tubi. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after the World Cup ends.