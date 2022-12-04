Summary
- There are phone numbers and email addresses available for Facebook, but you're unlikely to hear back or be able to speak to a human through these.
- The best option for contacting Facebook is by visiting the Help Center on the website or app. To find this, select "Help & Support" from your profile menu.
- You can also try tagging an official Facebook account on social media, where the added visibility could work in your favor.
Facebook trouble? Whether you have an account-related issue or you want to report a bug, you have a few ways to contact Facebook support. We'll show you what your contact options are
Can You Contact Facebook by Phone?
When you think of contacting a company for help, you likely first think of placing a call to talk to a customer service representative. Unfortunately, reaching Facebook support by phone is nearly impossible and not particularly useful in most cases.
Facebook does have a couple of numbers you can call to try getting in touch with the company. However, both phone numbers only play a pre-recorded message. You can't talk to a real human on either number.
If you want to try your luck calling them regardless, Facebook's support phone numbers are:
- +1 650-543-4800
- +1 650-308-7300
As of December 2024, those numbers are still valid and owned by Facebook. They still, alas, simply direct you to visit meta.com/help, Facebook's online help database.
As always, be cautious when calling a support number. If you should call either of these numbers in the future and instead of an automated message, there is a person very interested in getting your Facebook login data, financial data, or other personal information, assume the number is no longer used by Facebook and the person on the other end is running a scam.
Can You Email Facebook for Support?
Facebook doesn't encourage people to contact it via email. However, in the past, Facebook listed a few email addresses that you could use to contact Facebook directly.
You can still try sending an email to one of these email addresses and possibly get a response. There's no guarantee, though. Your chance of getting a response, however, is much higher than calling the automated phone numbers we mentioned above.
- support@fb.com: Use this email to get general support.
- press@fb.com: Send your press-related queries to this email.
- records@fb.com: Use this email for law enforcement concerns.
- appeals@fb.com: Appeal against your blocked content using this email.
- abuse@fb.com: Report content violating Facebook's guidelines via this email address.
- datarequests@fb.com: Use this email to ask Facebook what data it has about you.
- ip@fb.com: For intellectual property-related queries, use this email.
- phish@fb.com: Report phishing content via this email address.
We'd encourage you only to use the email addresses for their suggested purposes. It's already difficult enough to get an email response from Facebook, and if everyone spams their inquiries across multiple Facebook inboxes, it just creates more noise on the communication channel for people with legitimate abuse reports, intellectual property queries, or other issues.
Contact Facebook on X (Twitter)
These days, one of the ways you can contact a company is by tagging them on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook or its parent company Meta is no exception.
You can send a tweet to one of Facebook's X accounts, and possibly get a response. There's no guarantee your query will be looked at, but it's worth trying if your issue doesn't need to be fixed urgently. Or, conversely, if the issue is very pressing and nobody is responding to you elsewhere, a social media shoutout is a time-honored way to get the attention of a large company that has otherwise been ignoring you.
Some of Facebook's official handles are @Facebook, @FacebookApp, @Messenger, and @Meta.
Use Facebook's Help and Support Menu
If you didn't get a response from Facebook's phone number, email, or X account, you can use the platform's "Help & Support" menu to get help on many matters. This menu lets you access the site's Help Center, view responses to your reported items, and even allows you to report a bug or send feedback to Facebook.
You can access this menu on both your desktop and your phone. Just follow the instructions below:
On Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook
To get help on your desktop computer, launch your preferred web browser and open Facebook. There, sign in to your account.
After signing in, from the Facebook site's top-right corner, select your profile icon. In the menu that opens, click "Help & Support."
The "Help & Support" menu offers multiple options to get help from Facebook. These options are:
- Help Center: This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site.
- Account Status: This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve.
- Support Inbox: You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here.
- Report a Problem: To report a broken feature or give feedback on something, use this option.
When you've chosen an option, Facebook will open a dedicated page allowing you to submit your request. And that's all.
On an iPhone or Android Phone
To access the platform's help options on your phone, launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android device.
If you're on Android, then in the app's top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines). If you're on an iPhone, tap the "Menu" option in your screen's bottom-right corner.
On the "Menu" page that opens, scroll down and tap "Help & Support." The "Help & Support" menu offers multiple options to get help from Facebook. These options are:
- Help Center: This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site.
- Account Status: This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve.
- Support Inbox: You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here.
- Report a Problem: To report a broken feature or give feedback on something, use this option.
After tapping an option, follow the on-screen instructions to proceed further.
Find Facebook Help From Dedicated Pages
One more way you can contact Facebook directly is through forms. Facebook makes several forms available that you can use to submit requests or report problems with your account or someone else's. Here are some of the forms that you can use on the site:
- Photo Removal Request: To remove your own, your child's, or another adult's photo from the platform, use this form.
- Account Was Disabled: If your account is disabled, use this page to request Facebook to review the account.
- Change Name: Use this form to change your first, middle, and last name in your account.
- Confirm Identity: You can confirm your identity on Facebook by submitting a valid ID card using this form.
- Medically Incapacitated or Deceased Person: To make changes to an account whose account holder can't do it because of medical reasons, use this form.
- Report Violation: To report trademark or copyright violations, fill in this form.
- Report Underage Child: If a child below the age of 13 is using Facebook, use this form to report that child's profile to Facebook.
- Child Data Request: Get the data Facebook has on your child with this form.
- Report a Page Unavailable Error: If you encounter a "Page Unavailable" error on Facebook, use this form to let Facebook know about it.
After completing a form, Facebook will review your request and take appropriate action or get back to you asking for more details.
Find Online Guides to More Help
We understand the pain of not being able to get an important query answered by Facebook. That's why here at How-To Geek, we've written several guides on how you can use various Facebook features, how to troubleshoot your account problems, and more.
You can check out our Facebook archive to access all the articles we've published about Facebook. You can also check out our dedicated guides for common queries like how to recover your Facebook password, change your Facebook username, delete your Facebook account, and lots more.