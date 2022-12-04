Summary There are phone numbers and email addresses available for Facebook, but you're unlikely to hear back or be able to speak to a human through these.

The best option for contacting Facebook is by visiting the Help Center on the website or app. To find this, select "Help & Support" from your profile menu.

You can also try tagging an official Facebook account on social media, where the added visibility could work in your favor.

Facebook trouble? Whether you have an account-related issue or you want to report a bug, you have a few ways to contact Facebook support. We'll show you what your contact options are

When you think of contacting a company for help, you likely first think of placing a call to talk to a customer service representative. Unfortunately, reaching Facebook support by phone is nearly impossible and not particularly useful in most cases.

Facebook does have a couple of numbers you can call to try getting in touch with the company. However, both phone numbers only play a pre-recorded message. You can't talk to a real human on either number.

If you want to try your luck calling them regardless, Facebook's support phone numbers are:

+1 650-543-4800

+1 650-308-7300

As of December 2024, those numbers are still valid and owned by Facebook. They still, alas, simply direct you to visit meta.com/help, Facebook's online help database.

As always, be cautious when calling a support number. If you should call either of these numbers in the future and instead of an automated message, there is a person very interested in getting your Facebook login data, financial data, or other personal information, assume the number is no longer used by Facebook and the person on the other end is running a scam.

Can You Email Facebook for Support?

Facebook doesn't encourage people to contact it via email. However, in the past, Facebook listed a few email addresses that you could use to contact Facebook directly.

You can still try sending an email to one of these email addresses and possibly get a response. There's no guarantee, though. Your chance of getting a response, however, is much higher than calling the automated phone numbers we mentioned above.

support@fb.com : Use this email to get general support.

: Use this email to get general support. press@fb.com : Send your press-related queries to this email.

: Send your press-related queries to this email. records@fb.com : Use this email for law enforcement concerns.

: Use this email for law enforcement concerns. appeals@fb.com : Appeal against your blocked content using this email.

: Appeal against your blocked content using this email. abuse@fb.com : Report content violating Facebook's guidelines via this email address.

: Report content violating Facebook's guidelines via this email address. datarequests@fb.com : Use this email to ask Facebook what data it has about you.

: Use this email to ask Facebook what data it has about you. ip@fb.com : For intellectual property-related queries, use this email.

: For intellectual property-related queries, use this email. phish@fb.com: Report phishing content via this email address.

We'd encourage you only to use the email addresses for their suggested purposes. It's already difficult enough to get an email response from Facebook, and if everyone spams their inquiries across multiple Facebook inboxes, it just creates more noise on the communication channel for people with legitimate abuse reports, intellectual property queries, or other issues.

These days, one of the ways you can contact a company is by tagging them on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook or its parent company Meta is no exception.

You can send a tweet to one of Facebook's X accounts, and possibly get a response. There's no guarantee your query will be looked at, but it's worth trying if your issue doesn't need to be fixed urgently. Or, conversely, if the issue is very pressing and nobody is responding to you elsewhere, a social media shoutout is a time-honored way to get the attention of a large company that has otherwise been ignoring you.

Some of Facebook's official handles are @Facebook, @FacebookApp, @Messenger, and @Meta.

Use Facebook's Help and Support Menu

If you didn't get a response from Facebook's phone number, email, or X account, you can use the platform's "Help & Support" menu to get help on many matters. This menu lets you access the site's Help Center, view responses to your reported items, and even allows you to report a bug or send feedback to Facebook.

You can access this menu on both your desktop and your phone. Just follow the instructions below:

On Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook

To get help on your desktop computer, launch your preferred web browser and open Facebook. There, sign in to your account.

After signing in, from the Facebook site's top-right corner, select your profile icon. In the menu that opens, click "Help & Support."

The "Help & Support" menu offers multiple options to get help from Facebook. These options are:

Help Center : This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site.

: This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site. Account Status: This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve.

This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve. Support Inbox : You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here.

: You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here. Report a Problem: To report a broken feature or give feedback on something, use this option.

When you've chosen an option, Facebook will open a dedicated page allowing you to submit your request. And that's all.

On an iPhone or Android Phone

To access the platform's help options on your phone, launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android device.

If you're on Android, then in the app's top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines). If you're on an iPhone, tap the "Menu" option in your screen's bottom-right corner.

On the "Menu" page that opens, scroll down and tap "Help & Support." The "Help & Support" menu offers multiple options to get help from Facebook. These options are:

Help Center : This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site.

: This takes you to Facebook's Help Center website, which contains loads of resourceful guides and explainers. You'll find answers to nearly all your queries on this site. Account Status: This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve.

This runs a quick check on your Facebook account and attached pages looking for errors you can easily resolve. Support Inbox : You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here.

: You'll find responses for your reported items in this section. You'll also see important messages about your account here. Report a Problem: To report a broken feature or give feedback on something, use this option.

After tapping an option, follow the on-screen instructions to proceed further.

Find Facebook Help From Dedicated Pages

One more way you can contact Facebook directly is through forms. Facebook makes several forms available that you can use to submit requests or report problems with your account or someone else's. Here are some of the forms that you can use on the site:

After completing a form, Facebook will review your request and take appropriate action or get back to you asking for more details.

Find Online Guides to More Help

We understand the pain of not being able to get an important query answered by Facebook. That's why here at How-To Geek, we've written several guides on how you can use various Facebook features, how to troubleshoot your account problems, and more.

You can check out our Facebook archive to access all the articles we've published about Facebook. You can also check out our dedicated guides for common queries like how to recover your Facebook password, change your Facebook username, delete your Facebook account, and lots more.