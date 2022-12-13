If your AirPods keep falling out of your ears, and yours came with three different sizes of ear tips, you might need to switch between them until you find which is best for you. If your AirPods are still coming loose then a pair of aftermarket ear hooks should do the job.

Do your AirPods or AirPods Pro keep falling out of your ears? They can be slippery headphones, especially when you’re sweating or moving. Smooth plastic and soft silicon aren’t particularly grippy, so you might need to take matters into your own hands to stop your AirPods from falling out.

Pick the Right Tip Size (and Test It)

The AirPods Pro and third-generation AirPods come with interchangeable ear tips in three sizes. These snap onto your AirPods with a bit of force, since making a firm seal with your ear canal is important for sound isolation purposes.

You should be able to tell whether your current AirPods tips are the right size for you. If they’re frequently falling out even when you’re stationary, consider moving up in size. If they’re too tight and hard to get into your ears, move down. To know for sure, put your AirPods into your ears and head to Settings > Bluetooth then tap on the “i” next to your AirPods model.

On the next screen, tap on “Ear Tip Fit Test” to start the test.

Stop Your AirPods From Falling Out Ear Hooks

The most reliable way to keep your AirPods in your ears is to invest in some ear hooks. These are usually made of soft silicon and slip over the entire earbud, with a protruding “hook” that wedges the earbud in place. Apple bundles hooks with some models of Beats headphones, but none of its AirPods models.

The worst thing about hooks is that you will have to put them on and take them off whenever you want to use your AirPods since your earbuds don’t fit in the charging case with them on. This isn’t such a huge problem if you only need them for strenuous activity, like a gym session or while out for a run.

AirPods hooks aren’t interchangeable. You’ll need different hooks whether you have first or second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, or third-generation AirPods. For standard AirPods (first or second-generation) consider something like the EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks.

For AirPods Pro (both first and second-generation) models, the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks perform a similar function. For third-generation AirPods models, Proof Labs AirPods 3 Ear Hooks will do the job.

There are also over-ear hooks available that perform a similar function but are a bit intrusive. The elago Ear Hooks fit any model of AirPods, including Pro and third-generation AirPods.

Over-ear models are less compatible with ear jewelry, glasses, headbands, and more. They’re also a bit more intrusive and take more getting used to compared to soft silicon hooks.

Other Things You Can Try

If you’re still having trouble you can try some other things to keep your AirPods from falling out. Some users have had success with:

Wearing AirPods upside down, using the “stem” as an ear hook.

Replacing your AirPods Pro silicone tips with memory foam tips, like those from Comply.

Applying small dots of grippy waterproof tape to your AirPods (avoiding covering sensors or microphone holes).

Everyone’s Ears are Different

Ear hooks are just one of the aftermarket AirPods accessories you might want to invest in to get the most out of your pricey earbuds. You might find them necessary because there’s no perfect one-size-fits-all approach to in-ear buds. You can also invest in a leash or memory foam tips for better peace of mind and fit.

Since everyone’s ears are different, Apple launched personalized spatial audio with iOS 16 to make your Dolby Atmos experience a little more personal.