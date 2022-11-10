There are many excellent video editors for Windows, Mac, Linux, and even iPad, but the situation is bleaker on Chromebooks and Android devices. Thankfully, there’s some good news, as LumaFusion has arrived.

LumaFusion is a popular multi-track video editor for iPad and iPhone, allowing people to create professional-quality videos on the go. It earned a spot in Apple’s 2021 App Store Awards, and an Android version was announced in February alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Android version is now in open beta, so anyone can try it for the purchase price of $19.99. The app will cost $29.99 when it is fully released, and beta users won’t have to buy it again.

Play Video

The new Play Store listing says, “LumaFusion is equipped with every pro feature you need to complete your project and share your story, from multiple aspect ratios and framerates, to track layering, cropping, audio mixing, custom titling, and multi-layer effects with keyframing.” The Android version supports up to six video and six audio tracks, with the ability to use files from internal storage, a connected USB drive, or cloud storage.

Chromebooks and Android tablets are still missing many of the productivity and creation applications that are common on Windows PCs and Apple devices, so it’s great to see a new high-quality video editor arrive. Most Chromebooks can run Linux applications in a container, so some professional-level software like Kdenlive has been available, but Android tablets don’t have the same luxury.

You can download LumaFusion from the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Apple App Store.