Your 9th-generation iPad's 10.2-inch display is great for watching movies and playing games, but you'll want a case to protect the glass screen from scratches and cracks.

Best Overall Smart Cover for iPad (9th generation) Apple's Smart Cover for iPad provides enough protection for most people while remaining thin, light, stylish, and practical. It not only automatically puts your iPad to sleep when closed, you can fold the cover into a stand. See at Best Buy

Best Budget JETech Case for iPad 10.2-Inch $10 $16 Save $6 This JETech Case for iPad looks similar to Apple's Smart Cover, for a much lower price, but it also offers more protection thanks to covering up the back of your iPad. $10 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $32 at Amazon See at SUPCASE

Best Premium Case Torro Leather Stand Case The Torro Leather Stand Case combines a luxurious leather exterior with a protective interior, as well as a stand function and automatic waking and sleeping when you close it. See at Newegg See at Torro

Best Keyboard Case Logitech Slim Folio $87 $100 Save $13 A great keyboard, long battery life, and decent protection make the Logitech Slim Folio a solid pick. It even goes the extra mile with integrated iOS shortcut keys and a holder for the Logitech Crayon and 1st Gen Apple Pencil. $87 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Rugged Case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Metropolis Case If you need the ultimate in protection, the UAG Metropolis Case will keep your iPad safe day after day, thanks to its impact-resistant soft core, non-slip material, and meeting military drop test standards. $50 at Amazon

Best Case with Apple Pencil Holder Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Case $25 $80 Save $55 The Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Case holds your Apple Pencil and will still work with the Apple Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard for even more protection. $25 at Amazon See at Target

Best iCase for Kids Fintie Kids Case The Fintie Kids Case makes the iPad seem more like a toy, which isn't a bad thing. The integrated handle/stand sets it apart from other kid-friendly cases. $16 at Amazon

What to Look For in an iPad Case

Apple iPads are surprisingly tough, but anything made of glass and metal will still be somewhat prone to damage. This is especially true if you take your iPad everywhere, but even at home, a drop can ding or scratch your tablet. Therefore, it's a good idea to get a case!

Cases come in varying degrees of protection, and an iPad case at home on a construction site isn't necessarily the best for other scenarios. You need to make sure your case provides enough protection for the situations you'll use it in, but there's also no need to go overboard if the iPad will stay at home.

Protecting your iPad from accidental drops isn't all cases are good for. Many provide extra features like the ability to automatically wake your iPad and put it into sleep mode to save battery life. Others offer integrated keyboards or built-in Apple Pencil holders to make your life easier.

Something to mention is that we do not include cases with built-in screen protectors in our roundup. In almost every case, you're better off going with a separate tempered glass screen protector rather than getting a case with the cover built-in. This way, you can replace the screen protector without replacing your entire case.