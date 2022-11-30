Apple's 10th-generation iPad is as fragile as ever. A solid case will protect your iPad from shattering when you drop it or scratching up when you put it in a bag. Cases can double up as convenient stands, too.

Your changes have been saved Best Overall Spigen Liquid Air Folio The Spigen Liquid Air Folio is a slim, protective iPad case made with durable TPU and vegan leather, offering smart wake/sleep functionality, a foldable stand, and a sleek transparent back. It offers the same level of protection as the Apple Smart Folio but without the added bulk. $24 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Budget ESR Case for iPad (2022) $10 $13 Save $3 The ESR iPad Case is a slim, budget-friendly option, offering solid corner and back protection with a transparent design to showcase your iPad's color. While it lacks a folio-style cover and stand, it’s ideal for those seeking affordable, minimalist protection. $10 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $30 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Premium Case Torro Leather Case The Torro Leather Case for the 10th-gen iPad combines premium top-grain US cowhide leather with a durable TPU frame for excellent protection and a refined, patina-developing look. Its folio-style design features an elastic strap for secure closure, microfiber lining for screen safety, and dual viewing angles, and is available in six colors. $70 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Keyboard Case Logitech Rugged Folio for iPad (10th Gen) $120 $140 Save $20 The Logitech Rugged Folio is a durable keyboard case that exceeds military drop standards, making it ideal for students and on-the-go productivity. Featuring a detachable full-sized keyboard, trackpad, iOS shortcut keys, and an adjustable kickstand, it transforms the standard iPad into a versatile workhorse. $120 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Rugged Case OtterBox Defender Series Pro $43 $90 Save $47 The OtterBox Defender Series Pro is a rugged, military-grade case with dual-layer protection, raised edges, and a port cover to safeguard your iPad from drops, scratches, and dust. The included stand and screen cover supports landscape and portrait viewing angles, and includes a handy storage slot for your Apple Pencil. $43 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Case with Apple Pencil Holder UAG Metropolis SE Series The UAG Metropolis SE Series is a rugged folio-style iPad case with military-grade drop protection, a secure Apple Pencil slot, and a durable front cover that doubles as a stand. It has a tactile grip for lasting comfort and convenient auto wake/sleep functionality for effortless use on the go. See at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Case for Kids SEYMAC Case for iPad 10th Gen $30 $40 Save $10 The SEYMAC iPad 10th Gen Case offers full-body protection with a hard TPU shell, silicone bumpers, and a clip-on screen protector, making it the ideal choice for kids. Featuring an adjustable kickstand, rotating hand strap, Apple Pencil holder, and removable neck strap, it combines durability with functionality in a range of kid-friendly colors. $30 at Amazon

What to Look for in an iPad Case

iPad cases are very useful. They not only protect your tablet from everyday mishaps, but they can also make it easier to grip the tablet or store the Apple Pencil. But not all iPad cases are equally good at everything. As a result, finding a suitable case for your lifestyle and usage can take time and effort. However, if you keep a few crucial details in mind, you will find the right case in no time.

One of the most important things you need to decide is the level of protection. While we wish every single iPad case could offer top-notch protection, the more protection a case provides, the bulkier it is. So, finding the right balance between protection and bulk is a good idea.

There is also a case to be made for picking up multiple covers to suit different usage conditions. For example, you can have a thin and lightweight case for the home or office and a rugged case for outdoor activities.

In other features, if you like using the Apple Pencil and want to have it with you at all times, iPad cases that come with a built-in slot for the stylus are helpful. It's easier to lose your Apple Pencil if it doesn't have a dedicated storage place, and it's an expensive iPad accessory, so it's best to keep it safe.

Price and design also play a significant role in any case purchase. While you don't necessarily need to sacrifice protection because of your budget, premium cases tend to use high-quality and better materials that last longer. Also, you will want the case to match your design and lifestyle sensibilities—otherwise, it will end up in a drawer somewhere.