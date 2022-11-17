Not every tech gift has to be a jet pack that costs more than your house. Plenty of respectable gadgets under $100 are ideal for those in your life who deserve gifts less than $100. That covers generous $99.95 gifts, and those joke presents you buy for that secret Santa thing at work you can’t get out of.

Below are ideas for those who need a little help in the kitchen, a helping hand in the bathroom, a reminder to go outside once in a while, and finally get some sleep. But you’ll have to wrap them yourself, or lazily put them in one of those small gift bags. Either way.

Your Jetsons Kitchen Awaits

It’s going to be a while before your refrigerator can shoot eggs over to a pan while robot arms flip pancakes and sentient oranges juice themselves. But a few items can make your kitchen feel a little more futuristic, until the fire alarm goes off.

Uutensil StirrTime, Automatic Pan Stirrer Next time somebody asks you to stir the sauce, leave this thing there with an apology note and go play wiffleball or something.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer Now you can check on your brisket remotely while bragging to your neighbor about checking on your brisket remotely.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup, 6 oz This will help people stop forgetting about their coffee and reheating it as part of some tragic loop in time, like the guy in Memento.

Oster 2-Slice Toaster, Touch Screen with 6 Shade Settings This toaster features a digital countdown and lets you check the toast without interrupting the delicate toasting process.

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker If you ask your family what they want for breakfast and their response is 37 eggs, this 6 capacity egg cooker may be for you.

Please, I Need to Use the Bathroom

Buying cool little bathroom gifts will probably cause people to spend more time there, so be wary when buying these gadgets for family members if you already find yourself banging on the door in the morning.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit A toothbrush that will critique your brushing technique like your dentist, but without the dental school degree on the wall.

LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detection Sensor If you want to feel like you're in a nightclub, or are worried about peeing in the dark and missing, check this out.

Waternymph Faucet Aerator, 720° For those tired of using their hands to bring water to their face, this faucet eliminates the middleman and shoots right at you.

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker Now you can harmonize in the shower or take business calls and creep out your coworkers.

Monstake Automatic Soap Dispenser This lets you control how much soap is dispensed, in case that was a problem. They should make one of these for ketchup.

Go Outside

The above tech gifts may inadvertently cause your friends and family to never leave the house, so it’s best to balance it out with a few that remind them to go outside and get some air, even if they’re staring at their phone the entire time.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Does your friend often complain about staying in shape? Now they can complain to this watch, which tracks fitness goals and sleep.

Oviliee Mini Drone with Camera Perfect for taking pictures of the top of your head, this drone can easily follow a route and integrates with VR glasses.

Personal Lifestraw If you don't have access to clean water while camping, the LifeStraw is an amazing tool to have handy.

Tiger Chef Smores Kit Whoever brings this overly elaborate Hibachi marshmallow grill to camping will be elected king in a Lord of the Flies way.

LE LED Flashlight Flashlights are the paperweights of outdoor gifts, but if a friend is ever in an emergency and needs one, they'll owe you for life. That's win-win.

How About Some Tunes?

The problem with being outside in nature is that it can be quiet, and you may begin hearing inner thoughts about mortality and the void. Can’t have that. Better to play some tunes or listen to a seven-hour podcast or something. An outdoor speaker can help.

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Features 12 hours of playtime for when you're lost in the woods and need some music to match your growing panic.

Kucchero Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers with Flame Effect What if the burning bush in the bible played music? These outdoor speakers are probably the closest you'll get to that.

Alpine Bluetooth Solar-Powered Wireless Rock Speaker You're bound to win rock paper scissors with this. Can paper and scissors play music? I don't think so.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Double Subwoofer Heavy Bass If someone shows up with this crazy-looking thing to the beach, you can forget reading.

IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker The classy-looking outdoor speaker that looks a bit like a briefcase. It says I'm here to party, but I have to get up early tomorrow.

Go to Sleep

Ok you cooked things, pooped, and looked at a tree while listening to Enya. Now it’s time to go to bed, with a few gadgets that can help.

Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, Two Pack Features a motion sensor that gradually increases non-blinding light when it detects movement from far away, so you can pee without turning the light on.

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve - LED Laser Star Projector For those who want to feel like they're sleeping in a planetarium, though we already technically do---it's called Earth---but you know what I mean.

Sunrise Alarm Clock An alarm clock with a sunrise that you can stare at without burning your corneas.

Magicteam White Noise Machine Features 20 non-looping sleep sounds, including white noise, brown noise, pink noise, and blue noise. Pick whichever based on your favorite Reservoir Dogs character.

