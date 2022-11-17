tech gifts
Not every tech gift has to be a jet pack that costs more than your house. Plenty of respectable gadgets under $100 are ideal for those in your life who deserve gifts less than $100. That covers generous $99.95 gifts, and those joke presents you buy for that secret Santa thing at work you can’t get out of.

Below are ideas for those who need a little help in the kitchen, a helping hand in the bathroom, a reminder to go outside once in a while, and finally get some sleep. But you’ll have to wrap them yourself, or lazily put them in one of those small gift bags. Either way.

Your Jetsons Kitchen Awaits

Uutensil StirrTime

It’s going to be a while before your refrigerator can shoot eggs over to a pan while robot arms flip pancakes and sentient oranges juice themselves. But a few items can make your kitchen feel a little more futuristic, until the fire alarm goes off.

Uutensil StirrTime, Automatic Pan Stirrer

Next time somebody asks you to stir the sauce, leave this thing there with an apology note and go play wiffleball or something.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

Now you can check on your brisket remotely while bragging to your neighbor about checking on your brisket remotely.

$99.95
 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup, 6 oz

This will help people stop forgetting about their coffee and reheating it as part of some tragic loop in time, like the guy in Memento.

$99.95
 

$99.95
 

Oster 2-Slice Toaster, Touch Screen with 6 Shade Settings

This toaster features a digital countdown and lets you check the toast without interrupting the delicate toasting process.

$40.11
$59.99 Save 33%

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

If you ask your family what they want for breakfast and their response is 37 eggs, this 6 capacity egg cooker may be for you.

$16.99
 

$19.95
 

Please, I Need to Use the Bathroom

bathroom gadgets
Buying cool little bathroom gifts will probably cause people to spend more time there, so be wary when buying these gadgets for family members if you already find yourself banging on the door in the morning.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

A toothbrush that will critique your brushing technique like your dentist, but without the dental school degree on the wall.

$46.79
$74.99 Save 38%

LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detection Sensor

If you want to feel like you're in a nightclub, or are worried about peeing in the dark and missing, check this out.

$14.99
$18.95 Save 21%

Waternymph Faucet Aerator, 720°

For those tired of using their hands to bring water to their face, this faucet eliminates the middleman and shoots right at you.

$15.99
$17.99 Save 11%

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Now you can harmonize in the shower or take business calls and creep out your coworkers.

$14.99
$29.98 Save 50%

Monstake Automatic Soap Dispenser

This lets you control how much soap is dispensed, in case that was a problem. They should make one of these for ketchup.

$23.19
$28.99 Save 20%

Go Outside

TV outside on a deck.
The above tech gifts may inadvertently cause your friends and family to never leave the house, so it’s best to balance it out with a few that remind them to go outside and get some air, even if they’re staring at their phone the entire time.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Does your friend often complain about staying in shape? Now they can complain to this watch, which tracks fitness goals and sleep.

$64.95
$99.95 Save 35%

Oviliee Mini Drone with Camera

Perfect for taking pictures of the top of your head, this drone can easily follow a route and integrates with VR glasses.

$52.99
$55.99 Save 5%

Personal Lifestraw

If you don't have access to clean water while camping, the LifeStraw is an amazing tool to have handy.

$12.74
$19.95 Save 36%

$12.97
$14.99 Save 13%

Tiger Chef Smores Kit

Whoever brings this overly elaborate Hibachi marshmallow grill to camping will be elected king in a Lord of the Flies way.

$29.99
 

LE LED Flashlight

Flashlights are the paperweights of outdoor gifts, but if a friend is ever in an emergency and needs one, they'll owe you for life. That's win-win.

$9.99
$11.99 Save 17%

How About Some Tunes?

JBL XTREME3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker sitting on the sand under a volleyball net
The problem with being outside in nature is that it can be quiet, and you may begin hearing inner thoughts about mortality and the void. Can’t have that. Better to play some tunes or listen to a seven-hour podcast or something. An outdoor speaker can help.

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Features 12 hours of playtime for when you're lost in the woods and need some music to match your growing panic.

$79.95
$129.95 Save 38%

$79.99
$99.99 Save 20%

Kucchero Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers with Flame Effect

What if the burning bush in the bible played music? These outdoor speakers are probably the closest you'll get to that.

$99.98
 

Alpine Bluetooth Solar-Powered Wireless Rock Speaker

You're bound to win rock paper scissors with this. Can paper and scissors play music? I don't think so.

$78.38
$149.99 Save 48%

$88.99
 

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Double Subwoofer Heavy Bass

If someone shows up with this crazy-looking thing to the beach, you can forget reading.

$69.98
$79.98 Save 13%

IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The classy-looking outdoor speaker that looks a bit like a briefcase. It says I'm here to party, but I have to get up early tomorrow.

$79.99
$118.39 Save 32%

Go to Sleep

Ok you cooked things, pooped, and looked at a tree while listening to Enya. Now it’s time to go to bed, with a few gadgets that can help.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

 Read How-To Geek's Full Review

This alarm clock lets you stream songs, listen to podcasts, and adjust the brightness, all to make sure you don't angrily hit it in the morning.

$34.99
$69.99 Save 50%

Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, Two Pack

Features a motion sensor that gradually increases non-blinding light when it detects movement from far away, so you can pee without turning the light on.

$31.50
$35.00 Save 10%

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve - LED Laser Star Projector

For those who want to feel like they're sleeping in a planetarium, though we already technically do---it's called Earth---but you know what I mean.

$49.99
$59.99 Save 17%

Sunrise Alarm Clock

An alarm clock with a sunrise that you can stare at without burning your corneas.

$45.98
$59.99 Save 23%

Magicteam White Noise Machine

Features 20 non-looping sleep sounds, including white noise, brown noise, pink noise, and blue noise. Pick whichever based on your favorite Reservoir Dogs character.

$21.99
$29.99 Save 27%

