What to Look For in a Robot Mop in 2023

Robot vacuums might be more popular, but robot mops have quickly become a staple of today’s smart homes. Allowing you to clean your laminate, vinyl, hardwood, or tile floors without lifting a finger, the appeal of robot mops is obvious.

However, finding the best robot mop for your home isn’t an easy task. To help narrow down all the options, the first thing you’ll need to do is set a budget. These products carry a wide range of price tags, dipping as low as a few hundred bucks to well over $1,000—and if you don’t set a budget ahead of time, you could spend more than you intend.

Once you’ve set a budget, the fun can officially begin. This is where you’ll go down a list of features you’d like to see in your robot companion. Do you want your mop to double as a vacuum? Do you need your robot mop to sync with the rest of your smart home? How much battery life do you need for a single cleaning? And what sort of functionality do you want with your mop’s accompanying smartphone app? Typically, the more you’re willing to spend, the more features you’ll get.

These are just a few of the questions you’ll need to answer before making a purchase. At the bare minimum, we’d recommend determining if you want your mop to double as a vacuum and figuring out if you need smart home compatibility.

You’ll also want to ensure that the mop you’re picking up offers reliable mopping skills, as far too often mopping features take a backseat to vacuum prowess. Anything with moving mopheads typically works better than stationary pads, as they can scrub out tenacious debris that would otherwise stay stuck to your floors.

If you need some help sifting through the ocean of products, we’ve pulled together a short list of the five best robot mops of 2022. Whether you need something made specifically for pets, are shopping on a budget, or want the best robot mop money can buy, one of these highly-reviewed gadgets is bound to fit your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are robot mops worth it? – If you’re tired of mopping your floors, then investing in a robot mop is worth it. They’re typically a better purchase for large homes with a lot of floor space (especially homes with little to no carpet), but even small kitchens can benefit from a consistent cleaning schedule. Are robot mops safe for hardwood floors? + Yes! In fact, many of them are designed specifically for hardwood floors and provide them with an exceptional clean. Can you use a robot mop on vinyl plank flooring? + Yes. Robot mops can clean vinyl plank flooring without any issues. Some perform better than others, so be sure to check out each model for details on their cleaning prowess. Can you put floor cleaner in a robot mop? + This depends on your model. Be sure to consult your owner’s manual before adding any sort of liquid to your robot mop. Typically, you’ll only want to use the cleaning solution that came with your device—and if it didn’t come with anything, then water is likely your best (and only) option.

The Bissell SpinWave packs many cool features, but nothing is as notable as its rotating mopheads. Unlike most robot mops that simply drag their pads across the floor, SpinWave’s two mopheads actively rotate to offer a complete cleaning experience.

If you have carpet and hardwood floors in your home, you’ll be glad to know that the Bissell SpinWave also serves as a vacuum. You’ll need to swap out components to switch from mopping to vacuuming, but it’s nice to have the functionality if needed.

You won’t have to worry about the SpinWave accidentally mopping your carpet either, as Bissell has incorporated a soft surface avoidance sensor that prevents the robot from stumbling onto your carpet while mopping.

Rounding out the impressive robot mop is a 100-minute battery life, a robust smartphone app that lets you schedule different cleaning sessions, and a spinning edge brush to clean those hard-to-reach locations. If you don’t mind the price tag, there’s no reason to pass up the Bissell SpinWave.

Best Robot Mop Overall Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum With spinning mopheads, a robust smartphone app, and the ability to double as a vacuum, the Bissell SpinWave is the best robot mop money can buy.

Not only does iRobot make some of the best robot vacuums on the market, but the company also has a surprisingly robust lineup of robot mops. And when it comes to mops that won’t break the bank, few offer the performance of the iRobot Braava 380t.

Built to both mop and sweep, the Braava 380t is an affordable way to automate your cleaning. It’s not quite as “smart” as other smart mops (as it won’t let you program cleaning schedules), but its impressive cleaning skills and simple-to-use nature makes it a solid choice for frugal shoppers.

The Braava 380t can be used on all floors—from stone and tile to hardwood and more. It’s also compatible with reusable microfiber and disposable cloths, allowing you to optimize its cleaning performance for your home. Better yet, the tiny robot brings triple-pass mopping skills to the table when set to “Mop” mode, ensuring your floors are sparkling clean after each run.

Toss in a charger that can fill the mop’s battery in just two hours and advanced navigation skills that allow the Braava to get into even the smallest of spaces, and it’s easy to see why the Braava is a great companion for your smart home.

Best Budget Robot Mop iRobot Braava 380t It lacks some of the smarts found on more expensive products, but the iRobot Braava 380t provides a thorough clean at a budget price.

Best Robot Mop for Pets: Trifo Lucy Ultra

Trifo isn’t as well-known as some other robot mop manufacturers, but the company has been churning out highly reviewed products designed specifically for pet owners. This includes the Ollie Robot Vacuum and the Emma Robot Vacuum. But as far as robot mops are concerned, families with furbabies should take a closer look at the Trifo Lucy Ultra.

The Lucy Ultra serves as both a robot mop and a robot vacuum. Both modes are highly customizable, with three different water levels available when mopping and several suction settings available when vacuuming. That makes it easy to clean up a dirty house after your dog jumps in the mud, or keep things quick and quiet if you just need to freshen up your home.

If it’s pet hair you’re concerned about, the Lucy Ultra comes with a tangle-free extractor that doesn’t incorporate a typical spinning brush—meaning hair, stuffing from pet toys, and other filamentous objects won’t get caught in the vacuum. So, if you don’t need to mop your floors but still need to clean up after a shedding dog, Lucy Ultra makes it easy.

Besides serving as a vacuum and mop, there are a few other tricks up this robot’s sleeves. This includes a laser pointer, a portable air freshener, and a camera that lets you check in on your pets when away from home. The biggest thing it’s missing is a charging dock with a waste bin. Instead, you’ll have to clean out its onboard dustbin between cleanings.

Best Robot Mop for Pets Trifo Lucy Ultra Besides serving as a robot mop and robot vacuum, Lucy Ultra comes with some cool, pet-friendly features---such as a laser pointer and pet cam.

Best Robot Mop for Hardwood Floors: iRobot Braava Jet M6

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is essentially the big brother of the iRobot Braava Jet 240. It offers a similar, exceptional cleaning experience, but this time with enhanced smart home chops and an improved design.

Like its more affordable sibling, the Braava Jet M6 knows which cleaning mode to select based solely on which mopping pad you install. You can also set up specific rooms for it to clean or create restricted zones for it to ignore, allowing you to design a cleaning cycle that’s optimized for your home. Better yet, the Jet M6 can suggest extra cleanings if it notices your house is dirtier than usual.

If you’re protective of your hardwood floors, you can add either the Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner or Braava Jet Hard Surface Cleaning Solution to Jet M6—both of which are fully supported by the robot. Neither solution will cause any damage to the device or clog up its internal tubing.

The Braava Jet M6 is undoubtedly a premium robot mop, but it, unfortunately, also features a premium price tag. It also lacks any vacuuming capabilities, so you’ll need to pick up another robot if you have carpet in your home. Aside from those small drawbacks, there’s not much to dislike about this impressive robot mop.

Best Robot Mop for Hardwood Floors iRobot Braava Jet M6 The Braava Jet M6 supports a few different types of cleaning solutions beyond water, making it easy to clean your hardwood floors and keep them looking brand new.

As one of the newest robots on this list, it should be no surprise that the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ boasts some high-tech features. Its big claim to fame is the ability to go from mopping to vacuuming without any human intervention, thanks to a mophead that automatically lifts off the ground when venturing onto the carpet.

It’s an impressive skill and one that’s lacking in every other product mentioned above. However, you’ll pay for the functionality, with the j7+ clocking in at over $1,000. You’re getting more than a movable mophead for your money, as this Roomba product features impressive mapping and navigation skills, support for Alexa, and a charging dock that can hold up to two months of dust before needing to be emptied.

Since the Roomba Combo j7+ can mop, vacuum, and empty itself without any manual intervention, it’s one of the most autonomous robot mops on the market. Its single mophead may not clean as well as the Bissell SpinWave (and its price tag might make your eyes water), but anyone trying to truly automate their cleaning can’t go wrong with the latest product from Roomba.

Best Robot Vacuum and Mop iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read How-To Geek's Full Review Since the Roomba Combo j7+ can mop, vacuum, and empty itself without any user input, it's arguably the best way to automate your chores.