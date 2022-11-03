All batteries slowly discharge their stored energy when not in use. While you can't avoid self-discharge, proper storage can slow it down.

You charge a tablet or a battery pack for your power drill to 100%, put it in a drawer, and forget about it. The next time you pull it out, the battery is dead. What gives? Here’s why batteries don’t (and can’t) stay charged.

All Batteries Lose Charge Over Time

Before we dig into the different kinds of batteries, let’s look at the biggest overarching concept related to this topic.

Energy doesn’t want to stay in one place, it wants to move to reach equilibrium. Take the simple example of heating and cooling your home. In the winter, you must continuously add heat as your home releases heat energy into the cooler environment. And in the summer, you must continuously remove heat, fighting against the energy outside your home.

Although we take them for granted, batteries are a bit of a technological miracle. With batteries, we’ve managed, improbably, to create a system where we can temporarily store electrical energy in a compact container and access it on demand—and, for the most part, it stays put without escaping into the environment.

But the electrical energy we stash away in batteries is not entirely unlike a bunch of school children all squashed into a classroom. The children fidget about, full of energy, really wishing they could be outside the confines of the classroom, racing about the playground. You could easily argue that it is not the natural state of children to stay calm and still in neatly organized rows.

The electrons packed away in your battery are like those fidgety kids, practically dying to be free and bouncing around again. The natural organization of the chemical compounds in the battery is not calm and neatly organized rows, so to speak—which is why batteries can be quite dangerous when things go wrong.

Even when your device is completely turned off or the battery is disconnected entirely, as is the case with power tool batteries removed from the tool, it’s not truly off on an atomic level. The chemical reaction inside the battery that makes the battery possible is still active, albeit in a much more subdued way than when you’re actually using the battery.

This continued low-level activity within the battery slowly depletes the stored energy. It’s called self-discharge—electrical discharge in the absence of an external load placed upon the battery—and it’s unavoidable.

Different Battery Types Discharge at Different Rates

If you’ve paid attention to the kind of batteries your different devices use and how often they seem to run down when left off the charger for too long, you’ve likely noticed that not all batteries are created equal.

While all batteries suffer from self-discharge as a fundamental side effect of their design and, you know, obeying the physical laws that govern the universe, the rate at which they discharge is significantly different. Here are some common rechargeable battery types and how quickly they discharge.