What to Look For in a Smart Bathroom Scale

Before purchasing a smart bathroom scale, you’ll want to consider what you want it for.

Are you embarking on a weight loss journey and want to regularly track your progress and learn about your Body Mass Index (BMI) and lean muscle mass? Or, do you just want a higher-tech scale that will provide more health metrics than your normal scale? It’s important to figure out your goals, so you have a better idea of which smart bathroom scale is best for you.

Many smart bathroom scales can sync up with fitness trackers or accompanying apps. This feature is particularly nice if you’re looking to keep up-to-date body metrics in one place. In some instances, you may be able to look over information from your smart bathroom scale, fitness activity stats, and your overall progress just from one app.

The maximum weight limit may be another factor you want to consider. For people in larger bodies, it may be a top priority to find a scale that has a higher weight capacity. Some picks on our list go up to 400 pounds.

Lastly, quite a few smart bathroom scales allow for multiple user accounts—some have enough storage for up to 16 people. Perhaps you’re part of a fitness group training for a marathon, or you live with a few people who also want to use the scale. Regardless, it’s an option that many items on our list offer, and is something you can keep in mind.

Frequently Asked Questions

How accurate are smart scales? – Smart scales can be very accurate when used properly. You’ll need to follow specific instructions for each device (such as foot placement, only using with bare feet, etc.), but they tend to be just as accurate as their traditional counterparts—although there is a bit of variance depending on your product. How do smart scales measure body fat? + Most smart scales use bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to measure body fat. This involves standing on small (painless) electrodes while barefoot to take the reading. Are smart scales worth it? + If you’re looking to track more than just your weight, investing in a smart scale is worth the price of admission. They’re especially useful for folks actively monitoring their health, as they can take a wide variety of measurements. Are smart scales safe to use during pregnancy? + This varies by product. Be sure to consult your physician along with the owner’s manual to determine the safety of your smart scale.

Our top pick for smart bathroom scales goes to the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, a more high-tech and advanced model from its two predecessors, the P1 and the P2.

Priced at a surprisingly affordable point, this device provides a full-body analysis thanks to the 16 health measurements, including muscle and bone mass, body fat percentage, BMI, and standing heart rate.

This waterproof scale is compatible with WiFi and Bluetooth and boasts third-party syncing to apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. When you consistently weigh in, you receive weekly full-body reports and can even check out a virtual avatar of yourself as you slim down or gain muscle, all of which are available in the accompanying app, EufyLife.

While it’s a solid pick for everyday use, the brand specifies that it’s not the best for professional athletes. You’ll also want to be wary of when you decide to use this scale, as standing on it fresh out of the shower may slightly impact the health metrics.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Tracks 13 body composition metrics

Tracks 13 body composition metrics ✓ Simple design Cons ✗ Can't track heart rate

Stylish, affordable, and full of functionality, the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is hard to beat. The company has stumbled into a few privacy concerns regarding its phones, but this Wi-Fi-free product should alleviate some of your trepidation about the company.

If you can look past those issues, you’ll find the Mi Body Composition Scale 2 a well-rounded product. Not only does the scale look sleek, but it’s packed with features to back up its futuristic appearance. All told, 13 metrics can be tracked, including body weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more. It can’t, however, measure your heart rate—a feature typically found on more expensive products.

The smart scale can be used with the accompanying smartphone app to record all your readings. This makes it easy to monitor your progress and is required for most of the advanced readings. The app is intuitive and quickly pairs with your smart scale through Bluetooth.

It might lack a few features compared to other products on this list, but you’re getting a lot of versatility for your money.

Best Smart Bathroom Scale for Simplicity: Withings Body+

Pros ✓ Provides BMI and body fat measurements

Provides BMI and body fat measurements ✓ Automatically syncs to accompanying app

Automatically syncs to accompanying app ✓ Great ratings Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Automatic syncing is only available with the brand's app

Perhaps more simple in features than other options on our list, the Withings Body+ scale is an especially good pick if you want to lose weight. It provides multiple body composition measurements, such as BMI, body fat, and water percentage.

Information automatically syncs to the accompanying app, Health Mate. While the scale is compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, it won’t automatically load your stats. That being said, other nice features are available on this scale, like daily weather and fitness activity information. You can also sync it with MyFitnessPal, a free app that tracks your nutrition intake, so all of your fitness information is available in the same place.

You can track the progress of up to eight users, and there are different modes to choose from, including pregnancy and baby.

Although it’s pricier than other scales in our roundup, customers note that this scale is a good pick if you’re looking to track basic health information.

Pros ✓ 12 body measurements available

12 body measurements available ✓ Can be used with third-party apps like Fitbit and Google Health

Can be used with third-party apps like Fitbit and Google Health ✓ Can track the progress of up to 16 users

Can track the progress of up to 16 users ✓ Inexpensive Cons ✗ Not recommended for pregnant people

Another eufy product, the brand’s Smart Scale C1 is inexpensive, but still manages to wow in its wide array of features. Each time you weigh in, you receive 12 health metrics ranging from weight and body fat to BMI and muscle mass.

It can track the progress of up to 16 users, though there aren’t different modes available. You also shouldn’t use this bathroom scale if you’re pregnant. However, it does have an instant Bluetooth connection, and can be synced to third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Beyond its super affordable price point, it’s also a really accurate scale. According to the brand, it has two pairs of sensitive sensors that ensure an ultra-accurate reading every time.

However, it’s important to note that eufy doesn’t recommend using this scale if you’re pregnant or using a pacemaker. Due to how the weight is measured with a closed-loop electrode, the company recommends caution and looking elsewhere for a smart scale.

Pros ✓ Free accompanying app

Free accompanying app ✓ High precision sensors

High precision sensors ✓ Weight limit of 400 pounds Cons ✗ Only 6 body metrics measured

Only 6 body metrics measured ✗ Accompanying app has mediocre ratings

At a little less than $70, the Greater Goods Digital Smart Scale gives you great value for the price. It can track the progress of up to eight users, which is less than other options on our list, but if you’re just planning to use it for individual or family use, it’s a good option. Additionally, it does only measure six health metrics, but these include core measurements, such as bone mass, water weight, and body fat.

There’s a free in-house app (Weight Gurus), but the iOS App Store reviews aren’t the best. It has a 2.9- out of 5-star rating and users noted that they had some issues with data syncing.

That being said, you can use the scale with third-party fitness apps like Fitbit and Google Fit. It also has a 400 pound weight limit and high-precision sensors that, according to the company, measure within 0.2 pounds.

Best Smart Bathroom Scale for Tracking Progress: Withings Body

Pros ✓ Can see progress every time you weigh in

Can see progress every time you weigh in ✓ Automatically syncs to accompanying app via WiFi or Bluetooth

Automatically syncs to accompanying app via WiFi or Bluetooth ✓ Compatible with Apple Watch and third-party apps Cons ✗ Only up to 8 users can use it

Only up to 8 users can use it ✗ No heart rate tracking or full body analysis

The Withings Body Smart Bathroom Scale is a solid pick for folks looking to keep track of their weight loss or muscle gain progress. While it doesn’t provide a full body analysis, you can see your progress each time you weigh in. The scale showcases weight insights trends without logging onto your phone or an app.

You can choose to sync your data with the accompanying app, Withings Health Mate, or your fitness app of choice, like Fitbit or Apple Health. It’s even compatible with MyFitnessPal, where you can track your nutrition and food intake.

Some extra bonuses? The scale provides a daily weather and activity report and automatically connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Although it doesn’t track your heart rate or offer a full body analysis like other models by Withings, it’s still a great option, especially considering the less than $100 price.