When it comes to smart LEDs, Nanoleaf is one of the best options you can get. If you have already decked out your home in Nanoleaf lightning, you can now synchronize them with your PC, using Corsair’s iCUE software.

Thanks to a new partnership, Nanoleaf RGB lights can now be synced with Corsair’s iCUE tuning software, which is supported by several Corsair peripherals as well as gaming PC parts such as power supplies, cases, and AIO coolers. If you’re using Corsair RGB-equipped products and you want to sync them up with your Nanoleaf lighting, that’s something you can now do. Likewise, you can also use the iCUE software for only your lights.

If you have Nanoleaf products, you can download Corsair iCUE and go into Settings, then head over to Integrations and turn on the “Nanoleaf Integration” option.

Corsair iCUE already features integration with certain Philips Hue products, but that integration is just for a gradient lightstrip. Nanoleaf Lines, Shapes, and Canvas are all supported by iCUE, on the other hand. Make sure you check out the official tutorial video if you want to set up your lights.