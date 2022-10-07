With laptops, you can go one of two ways most of the time. Either you go small, thin, and light or you go larger, which almost always means it’s going to be heavier. But that doesn’t need to be the case. Acer has a new 16-inch laptop that promises to be massive, and light, at the same time.

The new Acer Swift Edge carries a 16-inch OLED display, yet despite its massive footprint, it manages to weigh just 2.58 pounds — making it lighter than Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air, which is already an extremely-light computer. It’s also just 0.51-inches thin. Acer promises that this is the lightest 16-inch laptop out there. This makes it easy to carry despite the fact that it has a large display. The display itself has a 4K resolution, supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and gets as bright as 500 nits.

Despite its thin profile, it’s not lacking in performance. The laptop comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen PRO 6000 laptop chips, based on the Zen 3+ architecture, and also has a Microsoft Pluton security processor to keep your files and personal info as secure as possible. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and a vast range of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C ports, two USB-A ports, and even a headphone jack for good measure.

The laptop itself starts at $1,500. It’s definitely one of the best Windows laptops you can get for the money, and its thin profile means that it’s a great Windows-powered alternative to the MacBook Air, and it should have surprising portability regardless of its large screen.