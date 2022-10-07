The iPad Mini is Apple’s compact tablet, intended as a more portable iPad while giving you a larger workspace than a typical smartphone. The newest model, introduced in 2021, is back down to its best price yet.

The 2021 iPad Mini with the base 64 GB capacity is now on sale for $399.99, a discount of $100 from the original price, and about $60 below the typical price. This model has an A15 Bionic chipset, giving it the same performance as the iPhone 13 series, paired with a USB Type-C port and a high-quality 8.3-inch screen. There’s also a Touch ID sensor on the top for biometric authentication.

iPad Mini (2021, 6th Gen) The iPad Mini is more compact than a typical iPad or iPad Pro, but it can still easily handle gaming, media streaming, video chats, and much more.

The iPad Mini can do all the usual functionality you would expect from a premium tablet, like web browsing, playing games, streaming, and video calls. This model has an updated 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front with support for Center Stage, so if you move around while on a video call, the camera will follow and crop the video to fit you in. There’s also a 12MP camera on the back. The only real catch is that the smaller screen makes productivity work a bit harder — if you need a spacious split-screen workflow, this is not the iPad for you.

This sale matches the previous all-time low for the iPad Mini, so if you’ve had your eye on one for a while (or you want to get an early start on holiday shopping), this is a good time to buy. Amazon has the Space Gra, Starlight, and Purple colors at the sale price, as of the time of writing. Sadly, the 256 GB capacity isn’t discounted at all.