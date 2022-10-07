Amazon has excelled at making affordably capable smart speakers for years now, iterating on each design in a way that provides exceedingly more value without inflating costs. Now that the next generation Echo Dot is on the way, you can get the outgoing Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for an all-time-low price of $24.99 ($25 off).

Amazon’s Echo series is a collection of smart speakers and displays all designed for different needs and purposes. The Echo Dot lineup in particular is geared specifically for those who need a compact smart speaker with big sound. The 4th generation Echo Dot isn’t going to have some of the features debuting on the upcoming model, of course, like Wi-Fi extension capabilities. For the price, though, there’s a lot to love.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is a compact smart speaker with an integrated headphone jack, Alexa voice support, and it has the ability to be tethered to additional Echo Dots.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is relatively small, making it easy to place just about anywhere you’d need a smart speaker to be. It has a headphone jack, so you can plug it into even bigger speakers if you’d like, but the built-in one will suffice for most users. You can also tether multiple Dots together all throughout your home, creating a network of connected smart speakers that can interact with Alexa or play music from your favorite services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

You can pick up the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) today for $24.99 ($25 off) — that’s a full 50% off the usual retail price, making it the absolute best deal on this speaker since it launched in 2020. It comes in several appealing colors to choose from, as well, including a refined Charcoal, soft Twilight Blue, and pristine Glacier White. This deal is valid through Sunday, October 9, 2022.