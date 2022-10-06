There are lots of reasons to want a Chromebook, from its lightweight operating system, to unmatched security, to its general ease of use. One of the best aspects, though, is affordability. Where else can you find a decent 16-inch convertible laptop, like this ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, for just $479 ($170 off)?

ASUS was admittedly a little late to the Chromebook game. While competitors like Samsung and Acer were the first to step up with their Google-powered laptops in 2010, renowned hardware manufacturer ASUS didn’t enter the arena until 2014 with the C200. Since then, however, the company has been regularly introducing new hardware, ultimately resulting in the device on sale today.

Launched earlier this year, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is the first Chromebook to feature a 16-inch display. Not only that, but this device includes a convertible touchscreen that lets you interact with Chrome OS directly with your fingertips. Under the hood, you’ll find a 12th generation Intel Core i3 chip with WiFi 6E for speedy online performance, a 128 GB SSD, and 8 GB of RAM — plenty of oomph for a solid user experience.

You can pick up a brand new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 from today through Sunday, October 9, 2022. It only comes in one color—a nice sleek black—and there aren’t any additional options to complicate the buying process. Simply put it in your cart, check out, and you’re all done.