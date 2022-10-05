The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best budget Android phones around, and even though it has only been available for a few months, Google is already slashing prices. It dropped to a new low of $370 at Amazon in August, and now the phone is even cheaper.

The Pixel 6a was initially priced at $449, but now it’s on sale for $349 at both Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest recorded price yet (excluding carrier-exclusive or activation deals). It’s a mid-range Android phone with Google’s Tensor chipset, 128 GB of internal storage, a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED screen, 6 GB RAM, and a 4,410 mAh battery with 18 W charging. It doesn’t have the Pixel 6’s upgraded cameras, but you’re still getting a lot of value for your money.

If you’re on the fence, check out our Pixel 6a review for more information. It was already an excellent value at the original $449 price, and for $100 less, it’s an even better device. The Pixel 6a will receive major Android OS updates until July 2025 at the earliest, and security updates until at least July 2027.

The sale is live at both Amazon and Best Buy, and unlike most of Best Buy’s smartphone sales, you don’t need to activate the phone on a carrier during the checkup process to get the discount. Just make sure “Activate later” is selected on the product page.