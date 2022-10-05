When you think about mechanical keyboards, the image that pops up in most people’s minds is that of a thick keyboard with high-profile keys. This new mechanical keyboard by Corsair, though, goes exactly against that view.

Corsair has now released its K100 Air Wireless mechanical keyboard, but if we weren’t telling you that it’s mechanical, you probably wouldn’t be able to guess so. That’s because this new keyboard uses Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile switches, which are just a mere 3.5mm tall compared to the 18.5mm regular Cherry switches. This makes them look more like a laptop’s scissor keys than to a regular mechanical keyboard.

Ultra Low Profile switches are used by a handful of mechanical keyboards from the likes of Alienware in order to get that mechanical feel while also keeping their thin profile. They haven’t been used a lot on actual desktop keyboards. These switches allow Corsair to make the K100 Air Wireless keyboard just 11mm thin at its thinnest point and 17mm thick at its thickest point — making the whole keyboard thinner than a regular Cherry MX switch.

It’s not cheap, coming in at $280. But if you can afford it, you can have yourself a very thin, yet still, a high-quality keyboard that’s also equipped with RGB lighting, a polling rate of 8,000Hz over USB (and 2,000Hz wirelessly), and up to 50 hours of battery life with RGB lighting on (and 200 hours when it’s off).