108MP smartphones began popping up in 2019, but if you think that resolution was monstrous, think again. 200MP smartphones are here, and they’re becoming more common on the best Android phones.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was just revealed as the company’s new flagship smartphone, complete with a ridiculous 200MP camera as its main rear shooter. It uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which is able to use pixel binning to produce 12MP images (combining 16 pixels in one), 50MP images (combining four pixels in one), or full-fat 200MP pics. The specifications themselves are pretty par for the course for Android flagships, carrying a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 12GB of RAM, but the big news here is the camera’s absurd pixel count.

Of course, the Xiaomi 12T Pro won’t be available in the US, but 200MP phones might sooner than later land on store shelves stateside. Motorola recently launched the Edge 30 Ultra smartphone carrying the same 200MP HP1 sensor. Furthermore, it’s rumored that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, to launch next year, will also come with a 200MP main camera instead of the 108MP one the S22 Ultra currently has.

Seeing the evidence, 200MP cameras aren’t a question of if, but when. Expect more 200MP phones to arrive in 2023.