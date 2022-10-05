The world’s a pretty loud place — highway noise, construction work, bustling city streets. Not only is it nice to be able to tune out that noise once in a while, it’s even nicer when you can do it while listening to your favorite music. Calm the chaos with our favorite noise canceling earbuds of the year, the Sony WF-1000XM4, now down to $248 ($30 off).

There are plenty of noise canceling earbuds on the market these days, and while you may pick up a pair or two to keep at home, in the office, or wherever you like to hang out, you can only use so many at a time. Why not make sure you’ve got the top-tier option in your ears?

When our review team ranked the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds among the best buds of the year—and crowned them as the best option with noise cancelation technology that you can get—they had quite a few positive things to say. For starters, these buds have fantastic battery life ranging up to 8 hours on a single charge. The integrated tap controls are also neat and intuitive, making them fun to use. You can even charge these fellas wirelessly using a Qi charger. These features are all in addition to the Sony WF-1000XM4’s fantastic ability to cancel out unnecessary noise when you want to jam to your tunes.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Earbuds The Sony WF-1000XM4 are a pair of noise canceling earbuds that feature 6mm dynamic drivers, adaptive noise cancelation, and voice control support.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers that produce a balanced audio experience with clear bass. Adaptive noise cancelation measures the ambient sound around you and adjusts to compensate for changing conditions so that you can always hear the tunes you want and none of the extra noise you don’t. Not only can you control these buds with those tap gestures we mentioned earlier, but you can summon Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control support, as well.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are available in both black and silver. Even on sale at $248 ($30 off), they’re a little on the pricey side, but the best of the best don’t come cheap. You have until Sunday, October 16 to redeem this offer before it’s gone.