Matter 1.0 was officially announced on October 4, 2022, and the actual rollout is just around the corner. Here are the devices you can buy today that will be automatically updated to become Matter hubs when the smart home protocol is rolled out.

Why Pre-Buy a Matter Hub?

All of the devices we’re about to talk about are useful in their own right, so you’re not at risk of purchasing a product that will sit around doing nothing until the Matter protocol is active on the device.

If you already have a smart home, all of our suggested devices are a direct upgrade from some product you likely already own or a welcome addition to your stable of smart home gear—and they have the additional bonus of functioning as a thread border router for Matter.

And if you don’t have much in the way of smart home gear, well, there’s no time like the present. Matter is poised to usher in a golden age of smart home cross-compatibility, so you might as well start your smart home journey with a device that also serves as a Matter hub.

Either way, all of the devices listed below are slated to get a Matter update which means as soon as Matter is released and the device is officially certified, you’ll have a Matter thread border router on your hands—no need to put in a rush order or find out your preferred device is out of stock.

These Devices Will Get Automatic Matter Updates

There are quite a few devices with planned Matter updates that include Thread border router functionality, so there’s a good chance there’s something somewhere in your home you’d like to update that has a match.

Rather than group the products by brand, we’ve opted to group the products by function so you can shop by what you need around the house and snag a free pass into the Matter ecosystem in the process.

Streaming Video

Currently, the only streaming device on the market that can also do double-duty as a Matter compatible Thread border router is the Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation).

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) You get that Apple TV experience, 4K streaming, and a Matter hub in one useful little box.

If you don’t need anything else on the list here but you do need a solid 4K streaming solution, it’s a great way to sneak a border router into your smart home.

Smart Displays

Although Amazon has a bevy of smart displays of all sizes, presently, all of their smart displays are slated to become Matter compatible as controllers (interfaces you can use with your Matter system), but none will be updated to serve as a Matter hub.

If you’d like a combination smart display, you’ll need to lean on Google and pick up either a Nest Hub Max or Nest Hub (2nd Generation).

Smart Speakers

In the smart speaker market, there are a plethora of options from Amazon and Google that will become Matter compatible as controllers, but no stand-alone speakers from Google that will become Matter hubs.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) The newest Echo sports not just a sleek form factor but a Matter hub tucked inside.

Amazon will update the Echo (4th Generation) to serve as a Matter hub. And Apple will be updating the HomePod Mini.

Smart Lighting

While there is wide support in the smart lighting community for Matter—Philips, for example, will be updating the Hue Hub to be Matter compatible and bring all the Hue lights and switches into the Matter universe—right now, there is only one company activating support for Matter hubs on its hardware.

Nanoleaf Elements Lighting Kit Fancy mood lighting that also serves as a border router for your smart home? The future is neat.

You can pick up a Nanoleaf Elements, Shapes, or Lines light panel kit to add some pretty sweet ambient lighting to your home while simultaneously sneaking in a Matter hub.

Wi-Fi Routers

No need for some fancy light panel action? No worries, if you’re in the market for a new Wi-Fi router, especially a mesh system, you’re in luck.

Google’s Nest WiFi mesh network platform will get a Matter hub update. Though if you’re shopping for a mesh system from Google, do note that they announced a brand new version of Nest WiFi that supports Wi-Fi 6E on October 4th, 2022. You can preorder the Nest Wifi Pro direct from Google.

Amazon eero Pro 6 3-Pack Wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage with a built-in Matter hub. Not a bad deal.

On the Amazon side of the smart home fence, there are plenty of Matter hub upgrade-ready options. The eero Beacon, eero 6, eero Pro, and eero Pro 6 will all get an update.