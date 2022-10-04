For over two years, an alliance of tech companies has been working on Matter, a unified standard for connecting smart home devices that aims to fix all the complexities of current products. Now the standard is ready for prime time.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, which includes Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, and SmartThings, announced today that the Matter 1.0 specification is now complete. Products can now go through lab testing to receive certification, including devices already on the market, which is the last step for adding Matter support.

Matter uses a combination of Ethernet, Thread (a low-power connectivity method for battery-powered devices), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Low Energy to setup and manage smart home devices. The goal of Matter is to create one shared ecosystem that works with all smart home devices and hubs — with any luck, the pain of shopping for Apple HomeKit-compatible devices or double-checking that a certain light bulb works with Alexa should become a distant memory.

Now that Matter has officially arrived, we should see the first certified devices and hubs show up soon. Google’s new Nest Wi-Fi Pro router, for example, promises to be a Matter hub once it goes through the required certification.