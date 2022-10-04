Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard sitting on a desk with a hand typing on it
The mechanical keyboard on your desk isn’t just an extension of your hands to your PC; it’s a reflection of your personality. This week, you can grab one of the most charismatic options I’ve seen in awhile, the Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with swappable emoji keys, for as little as $89.99 ($10 off).

Whether you’re a writer, a gamer, or an enthusiast, mechanical keyboards are the crème de la crème of typing solutions. Not only do they provide superior feedback and a satisfyingly clicky sound, their more substantial composition and materials tend to hold up better over time. These qualities make mechanical keyboards a must-have for serious Windows and Mac users. Not all keyboards are created equal, however.

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

The Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is a delightfully charismatic typing solution with fun colors and round scooped keys.

Take this Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for instance. It features a fun design with a delightfully playful aesthetic that brings life and character to any desktop setup. Being a wireless mechanical keyboard, you can use it completely untethered with battery life up to three full years before needing to change out its AAA batteries. The scooped switches conform to your fingertips for a comfortable typing experience, and you can even swap in your favorite combination of eight emoji keys for added flair.

This Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard comes in several different colors, though the prices vary between them, so make sure you watch out when selecting the model you want. The most affordable of the bunch are the Blast Yellow and Heartbreaker Rose versions, which you can get for $89.99 ($10 off), and none of the models available today reach above $91.

