One of the things that’s been comforting about the inevitable robot takeover is that we can still outrun many of them, at least the ones that have humanoid legs instead of wheels or jets. But that peace of mind is gradually ending.

A bipedal robot named Cassie recently set a new Guinness World Record for the 100-meter dash. While it sounds like that might cause Usain Bolt to come out of retirement and strap them on again, the record is only a bipedal robot record, and the robot’s time of 24.73 seconds is nowhere near Bolt’s 9.58 seconds. Mine’s 185 seconds (including snack breaks).

A bipedal robot is meant to mimic the way a human being walks, and as a result can manage tasks in spaces normally designed for humans. Cassie features knees that bend like an ostrich (don’t tell ostriches) and blindly operates without cameras or external sensors, so it moves via remote control.

It was co-created by engineers at Oregon State University (OSU) and OSU spinout company Agility Robotics.

“This may be the first bipedal robot to learn to run, but it won’t be the last,” said Jonathan Hurst, chief technology officer at Agility Robotics and a robotics professor at Oregon State.

Cassie isn’t just a one-trick pony, and in 2021 traversed 5 kilometers in just over 53 minutes.

The difficult part of the process isn’t necessarily the running, it’s starting and stopping the robot without it falling over and embarrassing everyone.

“Starting and stopping in a standing position are more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane,” said OSU artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern.

So it may be a while before we see a Cassie vs. Usain Bolt showdown like we did with Deep Blue and Garry Kasparov.