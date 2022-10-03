Amazon’s Fire TV lineup of streaming sticks is very popular. Any of them can be a great addition to any TV, and they’re also pretty cheap. Right now, though, they’re even cheaper than they usually are, whether you just want a barebones experience or you want to go full 4K.

The basic Fire TV Stick is currently selling for $20, a 50% discount from its $40 MSRP.The Fire TV Stick 4K is available for just $5 more, at $25 — also half-off from its usual $50 price point. And if you want to go fancy, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, also coming with Wi-Fi 6 support, at just $35, a 36% discount from its usual $55. All three price points are the lowest ever for these devices.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device The Amazon Fire TV is a great option to superpower any TV in your household, and at this price point, it's an even better purchase.

All three of these Fire TV devices are excellent choices for your smart TV. They come with Amazon’s Alexa Voice remote, which can help you find shows quickly using your voice. You also have access to a handful of streaming services, including, but not limited to, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV+, as well as Amazon’s own Prime Video. You also have access to live TV subscriptions such as Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV. All three devices come with 8GB of storage and Dolby Atmos support.

If you want to grab any of them, make sure you hop on this deal now before it’s gone.