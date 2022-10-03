Lenovo’s lineup of tiny smart speakers with clock displays has been around for a while, available with either Google Assistant or Alexa. Now you can grab the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for its lowest recorded price yet.

The clock is on sale for $29.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, a discount of $40 from the original MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. It’s an LED clock with the Alexa digital assistant, so it can do just about everything an Amazon Echo speaker can handle — setting alarms, controlling smart home devices, streaming music and podcasts, and much more. There’s no camera, and there’s a switch on the back for turning off the microphone when needed.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa This 4-inch LED clock has the Alexa virtual assistant built-in. It's like an Echo Dot with a big clock display.

The main selling point of the Smart Clock (compared to just buying an Echo Dot) is the LED display, which can show the current time, alarms, weather, volume, and other data. The screen brightness also adjusts automatically. Compared to a regular clock, the main downside is that there’s no backup battery — if your power goes out, you might accidentally sleep longer than you should.

Lenovo sells the clock in either “Misty Blue” or “Clay Red,” and both colors are on sale for $29.99, as of the time of writing.