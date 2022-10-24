What to Look For in an AirPods Pro Accessory

The best AirPods Pro accessories improve the experience of using your Apple earbuds. For example, you can use a case to protect your AirPods, buy ear hooks to keep them securely in your ears, try foam tips for a better fit, and so much more.

But before you go shopping, one of the most important things to consider is compatibility. Apple has released three iterations of the regular AirPods and two of the Pro model. Not every accessory will work with each model. You must ensure that the accessory you buy will work with your new AirPods Pro.

You must be particularly careful with AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) cases. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) charging case has the exact dimensions as the original AirPods Pro. But the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) charging case has a lanyard loop. Any covers that haven’t been specifically designed for the new model will lack a cutout for the loop, rendering it unusable.

It’s also a good idea to check whether an accessory will impact the function of your AirPods. After all, you want an accessory to enhance your experience, not diminish it.

The wireless charging case included with the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) isn’t the most durable. It’s susceptible to scratches, chipping, and even cracks when dropped. This is where the Caseology Vault comes into play. It’s a top-notch cover that snuggly fits the AirPods Pro case and protects it from everyday mishaps.

It’s made with TPU material and features a textured finish. There’s also a grooved rubberized bumper that runs across the side of the entire case, which ensures a secure grip and provides drop protection.

In other features, the bundled carabiner allows you to strap the AirPods Pro to a backpack or a belt loop. Plus, there’s a cutout to access the original case’s lanyard loop if you want to use a strap.

The case is available in a single Matte Black color. But two more options—Midnight Green and Navy Blue—are expected soon.

The Caseology Vault is a non-locking AirPods case. This means that your AirPods may fall out if you drop the case. While this may not result in any breakage, your AirPods could get scratched if you’re unlucky.

If you prefer an AirPods Pro case with a lock, the AirSnap Pro from Twelve South is a great option. It’s made with full-grain leather and features a strong metal snap closure to ensure your AirPods don’t fall out. The case was designed for the original AirPods Pro, so it lacks a cutout for the lanyard loop. However, you can use the included D-ring to attach a lanyard.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Straps: Hukado Lanyard

Pros ✓ Plenty of colors

Plenty of colors ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Removable clip for size adjustment Cons ✗ Isolated issues with length adjustment clip

For the first time, Apple has included a lanyard loop in the official AirPods Pro case. If you want to make the most of it, Hukado’s lanyard is an excellent option. Available in two sizes and an assorted mix of colors, the lanyard is made with nylon and features a removable clip to adjust its length.

The lanyard is durable and perfect for locking the AirPods to your bag or jeans. You can get the lanyards in packs of six, ten, or twenty. This means you get plenty of spares to use with your smartphone, camera, keys, USB drives, and more.

Although Hukado’s lanyard has generally glowing reviews from buyers on Amazon, some people have complained that the length adjustment clip doesn’t stay in place for them. If you end up with this issue, you can return them for a refund or replacement.

Pros ✓ Excellent seal

Excellent seal ✓ Low ear fatigue

Low ear fatigue ✓ Helps with noise cancellation

Helps with noise cancellation ✓ Doesn't interfere with the charging case Cons ✗ Slightly expensive

Comply has made a name for itself by producing top-notch memory foam tips for various popular in-ear headphones. If you’re looking to replace the included silicone tips of your new AirPods, there’s no better option than Comply’s Memory Foam Ear Tips.

RELATED: How to Select the Best Ear Tip for Apple AirPods Pro

Unlike many other foam tips, the Comply ear tips last longer and don’t wear down quickly. While you won’t notice much difference in sound quality between the original silicone and Comply ear tips, the memory foam tips provide a better seal and can help with noise cancellation. The memory foam ear tips also result in less ear fatigue than their silicone counterparts.

Additionally, with Comply ear tips, your AirPods will have no trouble fitting in the charging case, even if you use the largest size tips. The Comply ear tips come in three sizes, small, medium, and large. You can pick a mix of sizes to test out, or if you know your exact size, you can get a set of three in your size.

Lastly, at $25, these are not cheap. However, you’re getting the gold standard in memory foam ear tips.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Ear Hooks: DamonLight Ear Hooks

Pros ✓ Wing design adds stability

Wing design adds stability ✓ Easy to attach and comfortable to use

Easy to attach and comfortable to use ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Can't charge AirPods with ear hooks

The AirPods Pro feature a pretty good grip. But if you’re looking to add some additional stay-put power, the DamonLight Ear Hooks are brilliant. They add wings to your earbuds for extra stability, perfect for keeping them in your ears while running or working out.

The DamonLight Ear Hooks are silicone and incredibly easy to attach. The striped pattern on the thin film enhances the grip. Plus, the ear hooks are relatively affordable, and you get small, medium, and large sizes in each pack.

As is the issue with all ear hooks, you won’t be able to charge your AirPods with the ear hooks attached. So you’ll have to remove the ear hooks every time your earbuds need a charge. Fortunately for you, DamonLight includes a pouch to store the ear hooks in when you don’t need them.

If you don’t like the wing design and prefer over-ear hooks, the Elago Ear Hooks are a solid alternative. They come in eight exciting colors and prevent the AirPods Pro from falling off during a strenuous workout.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Neck Strap: Meowav Strap

Pros ✓ Comfortable to use

Comfortable to use ✓ Doesn't interfere with the touch control area Cons ✗ Gold stickers peel off quickly

Are you worried about losing one of your AirPods? Luckily for you, there’s a solution—the Meowav Strap. This neck strap attaches to each AirPod and keeps them from falling to the ground and getting lost. It also uses magnets to lock the earbuds in place when they’re not in your ears.

Most importantly, unlike some other neck straps on the market, it doesn’t interfere with the touch-sensitive area on the AirPod stem.

The strap is comfortable and can be easily removed and stored when you need to charge your earbuds. It’s available in four colors, and you get two neck straps in each pack.

The only problem, as mentioned by some Amazon shoppers, is that the gold stickers on the magnets start peeling off rather quickly.

Pros ✓ Compact and portable

Compact and portable ✓ Easy to use

Easy to use ✓ Low-cost Cons ✗ No bundled power brick

No bundled power brick ✗ Doesn't work with a protective cover

There are many ways to charge the AirPods Pro. For example, you can use a USB port on your computer or your iPhone/MacBook charger. Plus, there’s the option of using a regular Qi wireless charger, a MagSafe charger, or even the Apple Watch charger. But if you want something made specifically for your AirPods, it’s hard to go wrong with this stylish charger from Wireless Future Charger.

It’s a nifty little option that charges your earbuds safely. And the perfectly sized cradle ensures you don’t have to worry about positioning the AirPods Pro case. Instead, the case slides into the groove for perfect placement.

The charger’s design doesn’t take up much space, and you can conveniently keep it on your desk or nightstand.

At under $20, it’s very affordable, and you can choose from four colors, including green. But like all wireless chargers, it needs a power brick, which isn’t bundled with the charger. You’ll have to buy one separately if you don’t have a spare. The Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger is a good budget option if you need a power brick for the Wireless Future Charger.

Unfortunately, as the charger’s cradle is the exact size to accommodate just the official AirPods Pro case, there’s no space for any protective cover. If you use a cover for the AirPods Pro case and don’t want to remove it for charging, Wireless Future Charger’s Pad-Style AirPods Charger will be more suitable.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Cleaner: Akiki Cleaner Kit

Pros ✓ Useful for other devices

Useful for other devices ✓ Value for money Cons ✗ Bare minimum instructions

Earbuds can get pretty gross. After all, they’re known to attract all sorts of dirt and gunk, including earwax. It’s a good idea to pick up the Akiki Cleaner Kit.

The kit has everything you need to clean your AirPods, including an effective cleaning putty. This putty can remove all build-up from in and around the speaker grill.

Apart from the putty, you also get a cleaning pen, wipes, and microfiber cloth to help you deep clean every surface and crevice of your AirPods and the charging case.

RELATED: How to Clean Your Headphones and Earbuds

Even better, you can use this cleaning kit with your other devices, like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, cameras, and laptops. At $8, the Akiki Cleaner Kit is economical, and it comes with a carrying case for easy portability.

If you purchase this kit, use the metal pen tip carefully. If used carelessly, it can inflict damage.