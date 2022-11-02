What to Look For in an SD Card in 2022

The most important factor to consider when buying an SD card is storage capacity. Of course, this depends on what you’ll be using the card for. For example, photographers, videographers, and avid gamers usually require larger-capacity cards.

Most memory card models come in several storage options, but some max out at 256GB or even smaller sizes. That said, the maximum capacity SD card your device is compatible with is very important to keep in mind. There’s no use spending on a higher capacity if your device can’t use it! Check your device’s manual before going ahead with your purchase.

But what’s the use of a 1TB memory card if everything reads and writes slowly? Speed should be your next criterion for choosing a memory card. For photographers, write speeds are very important as they determine how fast you can shoot, especially in burst mode.

For most other use cases, read speed is the number to look out for, so you know how long it’ll take for a game or program to load off the card. Manufacturers offer these read and write speeds on the packaging—that said, these labels are often best-case scenarios, and real-world results are slightly slower.

There are a few more technical features to understand about SD cards. They come in Ultra High-Speed (UHS) categories that indicate the minimum data transfer rates. For example, U1 writes up to 10MB/s while U3 writes up to 30MB/s. But it goes beyond that. U3 is crucial for 4K storage, thanks to the fast write speed, while U1 is compatible with lower resolutions.

There are also Video Speed Classes like V30, V60, and V90, where V30 denotes 4K support and V60 and V60 go up to 8K but at different speeds (60MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively). As you can already tell, the U and V ratings overlap, with U3 and V30 having similar video capabilities.

Our SD card selections are based on the requirements for each use case, such as speed, durability, and video classes. So, let’s get to it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I format an SD card on Windows? – How you format an SD card on Windows is the same whether you use Windows 10 or 11. Open File Explorer, then look at the left side of the window to find the My PC menu and click on it. Find the SD card under Devices and Drives. When found, right-click the drive and select ‘Format…’ and you’ll find some options. If you need help with the various formatting options, our guides on formatting an SSD for Windows 10 and formatting an SSD for Windows 11 will help. How do I format an SD card on Mac? + To format an SD card on Mac , insert the SD card into the slot, then open the Disk Utility. Select the SD card, and choose Erase. This will format the SD card. If the SD card is locked, eject the card and push the tab on the side of the SD card to unlock it. Then you’ll be able to format the card. There is Does formatting an SD card wipe the data? + Yes, it does. If you have data on the SD card you want to save, make sure to move it off the SD card before you format it! How do I move files and apps to an SD card? + How you can move files depends on the device you’re using. Windows: Open File Explorer, and navigate to the files you want to move. You can select the files, then drag and drop them into the SD card’s device folder.

Mac: Open Finder, and navigate to the files that need to be moved. Similar to Windows, select the files, then you can drag and drop them into the SD card.

Android: Go to the Settings menu, then Apps. Choose the app you want to move, select Storage, and then Change. This will move apps to the SD card. As for files, go to the Files app, then at the bottom, tap Browse. Select a category, then select the options at the top right and choose Move to or Copy to. You can move files onto the SD card from there.

iPhone: Go to the Files app, and navigate to the file or folder you want to move. Tap and hold the folder, and select Move, and you can move the files to the SD card. What’s the difference between an SD card and a microSD card? + MicroSD cards are smaller than SD cards. Some smaller devices use microSDs instead of full-sized SD cards to save space. Most microSD cards will come with SD card adapter so you can use the smaller card with a standard SD slot.

Pros ✓ Incredible transfer speeds

Incredible transfer speeds ✓ 4k support

4k support ✓ Durable

Durable ✓ Comes with utility software Cons ✗ Insufficient storage options

The Transcend 700S Memory Card is our favorite SD card because of the perfect blend of price and performance. Thanks to its UHS Speed Class 3 rating, it can reach quoted read speeds of 285MB/s and write speeds of 180MB/s. This speed means you can take rapid-fire still photography effortlessly.

It also supports Video Speed Class 90 (V90) for high-resolution 4K and 8K video while costing less than similar options on this list. The card is built to withstand harsh conditions like humidity, shocks, X-rays, temperature extremes, and static currents.

As a plus, Transcend offers free, exclusive recovery software, so you can search deep within the card for traces of erased files. The major downside is that it only comes in 32GB and 64GB models, which is barely enough for photographers and videographers.

Best SD Card Overall Transcend 700S Memory Card The ultimate SD card for speed, performance, reliability, and durability without costing a limb.

Pros ✓ Fast data speeds

Fast data speeds ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Good for professionals Cons ✗ Claimed speeds cannot be achieved without proprietary tech

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Card is our go-to choice for a great SD card on a budget. Despite costing significantly less than other options on this list, it boasts a pretty fast quoted read speed of up to 170MB/s, minimizing the time it takes to transfer files from the card to a computer. Plus, it’s rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30), making it suitable for 4K UHD video recording.

The card is not only about read speeds, though. It features impressive quoted write speeds of 90MB/s, allowing you to shoot in burst mode with fewer processing time delays. While those quoted speeds are great, you’ll need proprietary technology, such as SanDisk’s SD UHS-I Card Reader, to achieve them. Otherwise, you’re stuck at around 90MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds. While this is still great, it’s a shame you don’t get the advertised speed out of the box.

Still, if you’re on a tight budget, the 64GB version of the SanDisk Extreme Pro should provide you with enough value for money. And if you go for the 128GB or 256GB models, you save even more per gigabyte of storage space.

Finally, there are also 512GB and 1TB options for those who need a lot of storage, but these size cards are not in the budget range.

Best Budget SD Card SanDisk Extreme Pro Card It has the perfect balance of read and write speeds, translating into real-world performance. The icing on the cake is that it's cheap, too, even outperforming some more expensive options.

Pros ✓ Exceptional read and write speeds

Exceptional read and write speeds ✓ Excellent for professionals

Excellent for professionals ✓ Supports 4K video Cons ✗ Pricey

Pricey ✗ Maxes out at 256GB

For professional photographers, you can’t go wrong with the Lexar Professional 2000x Card. It’s capable of read speeds up to 300MB/s, thanks to its support for UHS-II technology. Of course, it’s backward compatible with UHS-I devices, but you won’t achieve similar speeds since UHS-II is physically more capable of faster data transfer.

This SD card’s write speeds can reach 260MB/s, which should handle sequential burst mode and RAW shooting effortlessly. If you like to capture some footage alongside photos, the card’s got you covered, too. It boasts a U3 rating, allowing you to shoot 4K video.

The Lexar Professional card is quite expensive compared to most options on this list. But if you’ve got a need for speed and desire the 4K support, this card is for you. For the average user, confirm that your camera and card reader are compatible with UHS-II before buying them.

The other downside is that it maxes out at 256GB, so you’ll have to back up your photos a little more than if you had a larger capacity.

Best SD Card for Photography Lexar Professional 2000x Card The Lexar card is the ultimate professional's delight with next-level technology, speed, and performance.

Pros ✓ Perfect for 4K or 8K video

Perfect for 4K or 8K video ✓ Fast, consistent read and write speed

Fast, consistent read and write speed ✓ Built for extreme conditions Cons ✗ Limited capacity

Limited capacity ✗ Expensive

Every videographer knows how great the GoPro’s versatility is, especially for those who like to capture footage on the go. Pair that with the SanDisk Extreme Pro Memory Card, and you have a match made in heaven. For video recording, it’s rated in the V90 speed class and UHS speed class three (U3), capable of delivering 4K and even 8K video recording.

Like the Lexar card, the SanDisk has a quoted read speed of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s for continuous burst shooting with high-resolution stills in JPEG and RAW formats. Plus, the card is built to match the GoPro’s toughness. It’s waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof, and X-ray-proof, so your mind is at rest in the heat of the action.

The SanDisk is great but costs just as much as the Lexar Professional card, and the storage maxes out at 256GB, which might not be enough storage for all your needs.

Best SD Card for GoPro SanDisk Extreme Pro Memory Card The SanDisk Extreme Pro boasts unrivaled speed with 4K and 8K capture for all your video needs. And it's as rugged as it's fast.

Pros ✓ Fast game loading times

Fast game loading times ✓ Can withstand extreme situations Cons ✗ A bit expensive

SanDisk is well known for its quality in the memory card space, so it’s no surprise that it makes a third appearance on this list. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Micro Memory Card is our pick for choice pairing for the Steam Deck. It supports U3 and V30 speed classes for UHS and video, respectively. It lives up to the “Extreme” badge with its ability to survive harsh conditions.

The micro SD got the nod over our other considerations thanks to its fast 170MB/s read speed which translates to real-world usage. The card has been shown to outpace the Steam Deck’s 512GB SSD by a few milliseconds when launching games by RPS. While that’s not a lot, it should squeeze out every possible fraction of game load times.

The only real downside of this card is that it’s quite expensive, but the price is justified considering the performance.

Best SD Card for Steam Deck SanDisk Extreme Pro Micro Memory Card A blazingly fast microSD card for the Steam Deck, capable of going toe to toe with built-in storage.

Pros ✓ Excellent Raspberry Pi 4 speeds

Excellent Raspberry Pi 4 speeds ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ White surface for labeling Cons ✗ Relatively slow boot time

Even though most Raspberry Pi devices rely entirely on external memory for their storage needs, a 32GB card is more than sufficient. And our pick for the category goes to the Silicon Power 3D NAND MicroSD Card.

It’s rated at UHS Speed 1 and loads apps consistently faster than most similar options on Raspberry Pi 4. It has also been shown to perform considerably well on various tests.

While this is not a conventional feature, the Silicon Power microSD has a largely white surface that should come in handy for scribbling labels for identification when you have many of them.

As far as downsides go, the only real problem here is that its boot time is relatively slow. That’s not a bad problem when the other speed metrics come out on top.

Best SD Card for Raspberry Pi Silicon Power 3D NAND MicroSD Card The Silicon Power MicroSD Card is fast and provides plenty of storage for Raspberry Pi 4.

Pros ✓ Fast Nintendo performance

Fast Nintendo performance ✓ Nintendo seal of approval Cons ✗ No 1TB option

With up to 100MB/s read speeds and fast game load times, the Sandisk MicroSDXC is our pick for the Nintendo Switch. It also supports write speeds of up to 60MB/s. Plus, the card is stamped and licensed by Nintendo, giving you that extra confidence.

The card comes in various sizes, including 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. Each model features something of a Nintendo-branded character for an added fun touch. For example, the 64GB version has the Zelda Hylian Crest printed, and the 128GB has the iconic white Mario Super Mushroom.

However, it is worth noting that there is no 1TB model. Also, you don’t necessarily need to use this microSD in your Switch—the system will take any microSD, though you’ll want to focus on capacity over speed.

Best SD Card for Switch Sandisk MicroSDXC for Nintendo Switch The Sandisk microSDXC is specially made for the Nintendo Switch, with the company's branding to give you that extra peace of mind.